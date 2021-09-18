Key Largo calendar: Coming events

(KEY LARGO, FL) Live events are coming to Key Largo.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Key Largo:

Islamorada Plant Clinic Tavernier, FL

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Address: Plantation Key, 88720 Overseas Hwy, Tavernier, FL

UF/IFAS, Monroe County Extension Service offers free plant clinics. Master Gardener Volunteers will be onsite at regional plant clinics to help assist with plant identification, disease diagnosis...

Caribbean Club — Karaoke Night - Every Wednesday Key Largo, FL

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 06:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 09:30 AM

Address: 104080 Overseas Hwy, Key Largo, FL

We are excited to have Karaoke BACK at the Caribbean Club every Wednesday from 8:30pm to 11:30pm. Come on up and sing your heart out!

Coconut Painting Party at Florida Keys Brewing Co Islamorada, FL

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Address: 81611 Old Hwy, Islamorada, FL

Coconut Painting Party at Florida Keys Brewing Co at Florida Keys Brewing Co, 81611 Old Highway, Islamorada, United States on Sun Sep 19 2021 at 10:00 am to 12:00 pm

Fish with a Hero Heroes Welcome Reception Islamorada, FL

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 81532 Overseas Hwy, Islamorada, FL

Fish With a Hero will be hosting 25 wounded and disabled Florida veterans in Islamorada from September 21st through September 24th, 2021. A Heroes Welcome Reception will be held at Islamorada Fish...

Guerra Grooves Key Largo, FL

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 103900 Overseas Hwy, Key Largo, FL

Powerhouse vocals merge with deep energetic bass grooves and pulsating rhythms to move and inspire audiences both young and old. Activist at heart, Cuban-American vocalist Nicolle “Nikki” Guerra...