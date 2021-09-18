Grants calendar: What's coming up

(GRANTS, NM) Grants has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Grants area:

Ramah Farmers' Market Ramah, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Season: Summer Market Hours: June 26 - October, 2021Saturdays, 10am - 1pmLocation:12 Bloomfield Street

Annual Chili Festival Grants, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 04:59 PM

Address: 100 Iron Ave, Grants, NM

Categories at the annual Fall Chili Fiesta this year include red chile, green chile and salsa. All Cibola County residents are eligible to enter, and this year there is no entry fee to enter the...

Mt. Taylor 50k Grants, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:30 AM

Come experience the many aspects of beautiful Mt. Taylor. Though located only 90 minutes west of Albuquerque near Grants, New Mexico, the trails there are rarely visited by runners. Join us in the...

BIRD WALK!! Ramah, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Address: NM-53, Ramah, NM

Autumn is the perfect time to go birding with Ranger Gianna on the Inscription Loop Trail at El Morro National Monument. Bring binoculars and your favorite field guide. Meet at the visitor center...