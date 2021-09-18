CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Grants, NM

Grants calendar: What's coming up

Grants Journal
Grants Journal
 6 days ago

(GRANTS, NM) Grants has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Grants area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15u5ht_0c0KKGUk00

Ramah Farmers' Market

Ramah, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Season: Summer Market Hours: June 26 - October, 2021Saturdays, 10am - 1pmLocation:12 Bloomfield Street

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cxq9O_0c0KKGUk00

Annual Chili Festival

Grants, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 04:59 PM

Address: 100 Iron Ave, Grants, NM

Categories at the annual Fall Chili Fiesta this year include red chile, green chile and salsa. All Cibola County residents are eligible to enter, and this year there is no entry fee to enter the...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27EQpB_0c0KKGUk00

Mt. Taylor 50k

Grants, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:30 AM

Come experience the many aspects of beautiful Mt. Taylor. Though located only 90 minutes west of Albuquerque near Grants, New Mexico, the trails there are rarely visited by runners. Join us in the...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29xaRI_0c0KKGUk00

BIRD WALK!!

Ramah, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Address: NM-53, Ramah, NM

Autumn is the perfect time to go birding with Ranger Gianna on the Inscription Loop Trail at El Morro National Monument. Bring binoculars and your favorite field guide. Meet at the visitor center...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Covid booster shots are rolling out. What does that mean for you?

Health care workers, teachers and other essential personnel have been among the hardest hit by Covid-19 and should qualify for a vaccine booster shot — despite a lack of robust evidence that they need a third dose to protect them against severe disease, the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
City
Ramah, NM
City
Albuquerque, NM
City
Grants, NM
CBS News

Kamala Harris' appearance on "The View" delayed by co-hosts' positive COVID-19 tests

Vice President Kamala Harris' appearance on ABC's "The View" Friday morning was delayed when two of the show's co-hosts tested positive for COVID-19 shortly before the interview. "The View's" Joy Behar told viewers Friday that her co-hosts Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro, both fully vaccinated against COVID-19, contracted "breakthrough" infections....
PUBLIC HEALTH
NBC News

Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Trump aides, allies to testify

A congressional committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol issued subpoenas to some of former President Donald Trump's closest advisers. The committee subpoenaed former White House strategist Steve Bannon, former White House chief of Staff Mark Meadows, former social media director Dan Scavino and the former chief of staff to Trump's Defense secretary, Kashyap Patel.
POTUS
The Hill

Grassley announces reelection bid

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) on Friday announced that he's running for reelection in 2022, seeking an eighth term in the upper chamber. Grassley made the announcement on Twitter at 4 a.m., with a GIF of him going out for a morning run. "It’s 4 a.m. in Iowa so I’m running....
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS News

California utility PG&E charged with manslaughter in deadly 2020 wildfire

Pacific Gas & Electric was charged Friday with manslaughter and other crimes after its equipment sparked a Northern California wildfire that killed four people and destroyed hundreds of homes last year, prosecutors said. It is the latest legal action against the nation's largest utility, which pleaded guilty last year to 84 counts of involuntary manslaughter in a 2018 blaze ignited by its long-neglected electrical grid that devastated the town of Paradise and became the deadliest U.S. wildfire in a century.
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Green Chile#Iron Ave
Grants Journal

Grants Journal

Grants, NM
23
Followers
157
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Grants Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy