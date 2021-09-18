Events on the Wellington calendar

(WELLINGTON, OH) Live events are lining up on the Wellington calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Wellington:

Trapeze Yoga Wellington, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 07:30 AM

Address: 640 S Main St, Wellington, OH

The Yoga Trapeze is a suspension yoga system great for back pain, core strength, functional upper body strength, and balance. Most clients are looking to relieve back pain, relieve stress, improve...

Get Hands-On: Caring for Your Elderly Buildings Wellington, OH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 01:30 PM

Address: 115 Willard Memorial Square, Wellington, OH 44090

As building age, sometimes they need a little help from you to keep looking and feeling young. Learn how a little work goes a long way.

BIGGER THAN BIG GARAGE SALE PENFIELD HISTORICAL SOCIETY Wellington, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 04:59 PM

Penfield Historical Society will hold it's second garage sale September 16th and 17, 8am to 3pm and Saturday the 18th 9am to noon. We have something for everyone, the building is full!

LaGrange Engine Club Show Wellington, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Address: 23000 Fairgrounds Rd, Wellington, OH

We're back for the 50th Annual LaGrange Engine Club Show this year! Enjoy seeing the engine show while shopping many flea market vendors. See you there!

Willard Boys JV Soccer @ Keystone Lagrange, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 01:45 PM

Address: 580 Opportunity Way, Lagrange, OH

The Keystone (La Grange, OH) JV soccer team has a home non-conference game vs. Willard (OH) on Saturday, September 18 @ 3p.