CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wellington, OH

Events on the Wellington calendar

Wellington News Alert
Wellington News Alert
 6 days ago

(WELLINGTON, OH) Live events are lining up on the Wellington calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Wellington:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pZNf3_0c0KKFc100

Trapeze Yoga

Wellington, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 07:30 AM

Address: 640 S Main St, Wellington, OH

The Yoga Trapeze is a suspension yoga system great for back pain, core strength, functional upper body strength, and balance. Most clients are looking to relieve back pain, relieve stress, improve...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xNWqJ_0c0KKFc100

Get Hands-On: Caring for Your Elderly Buildings

Wellington, OH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 01:30 PM

Address: 115 Willard Memorial Square, Wellington, OH 44090

As building age, sometimes they need a little help from you to keep looking and feeling young. Learn how a little work goes a long way.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BrWDu_0c0KKFc100

BIGGER THAN BIG GARAGE SALE PENFIELD HISTORICAL SOCIETY

Wellington, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 04:59 PM

Penfield Historical Society will hold it's second garage sale September 16th and 17, 8am to 3pm and Saturday the 18th 9am to noon. We have something for everyone, the building is full!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PSyhJ_0c0KKFc100

LaGrange Engine Club Show

Wellington, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Address: 23000 Fairgrounds Rd, Wellington, OH

We're back for the 50th Annual LaGrange Engine Club Show this year! Enjoy seeing the engine show while shopping many flea market vendors. See you there!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4J2Z9H_0c0KKFc100

Willard Boys JV Soccer @ Keystone

Lagrange, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 01:45 PM

Address: 580 Opportunity Way, Lagrange, OH

The Keystone (La Grange, OH) JV soccer team has a home non-conference game vs. Willard (OH) on Saturday, September 18 @ 3p.

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

Covid booster shots are rolling out. What does that mean for you?

Health care workers, teachers and other essential personnel have been among the hardest hit by Covid-19 and should qualify for a vaccine booster shot — despite a lack of robust evidence that they need a third dose to protect them against severe disease, the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
City
Wellington, OH
City
Lagrange, OH
Wellington, OH
Government
CBS News

Kamala Harris' appearance on "The View" delayed by co-hosts' positive COVID-19 tests

Vice President Kamala Harris' appearance on ABC's "The View" Friday morning was delayed when two of the show's co-hosts tested positive for COVID-19 shortly before the interview. "The View's" Joy Behar told viewers Friday that her co-hosts Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro, both fully vaccinated against COVID-19, contracted "breakthrough" infections....
PUBLIC HEALTH
NBC News

Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Trump aides, allies to testify

A congressional committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol issued subpoenas to some of former President Donald Trump's closest advisers. The committee subpoenaed former White House strategist Steve Bannon, former White House chief of Staff Mark Meadows, former social media director Dan Scavino and the former chief of staff to Trump's Defense secretary, Kashyap Patel.
POTUS
The Hill

Grassley announces reelection bid

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) on Friday announced that he's running for reelection in 2022, seeking an eighth term in the upper chamber. Grassley made the announcement on Twitter at 4 a.m., with a GIF of him going out for a morning run. "It’s 4 a.m. in Iowa so I’m running....
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS News

California utility PG&E charged with manslaughter in deadly 2020 wildfire

Pacific Gas & Electric was charged Friday with manslaughter and other crimes after its equipment sparked a Northern California wildfire that killed four people and destroyed hundreds of homes last year, prosecutors said. It is the latest legal action against the nation's largest utility, which pleaded guilty last year to 84 counts of involuntary manslaughter in a 2018 blaze ignited by its long-neglected electrical grid that devastated the town of Paradise and became the deadliest U.S. wildfire in a century.
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#The Yoga Trapeze
Wellington News Alert

Wellington News Alert

Wellington, OH
29
Followers
220
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Wellington News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy