Kill Devil Hills, NC

Coming soon: Kill Devil Hills events

 6 days ago

(KILL DEVIL HILLS, NC) Kill Devil Hills is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Kill Devil Hills:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FTZpb_0c0KKEjI00

Remedy | Live Music

Kill Devil Hills, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 PM

Address: 600 S Croatan Hwy, Kill Devil Hills, NC

Remedy is an acoustic trio, hailing from Hatteras Island, playing alternative music from the 80s and 90s like Toadies, Live, U2, REM, and Foo Fighters. They aren't your average acoustic show, so...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TqGtw_0c0KKEjI00

Bugs & Bees!

Kill Devil Hills, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Address: 300 S. Mustian Street, Kill Devil Hills, NC 27948

Youth are invited to spend the day at the Arboretum involved in hands-on activities learning about the insects that are all around us.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HQSrD_0c0KKEjI00

General Admission

Kill Devil Hills, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 1900 South Croatan Highway Unit C, Kill Devil Hills, NC 27948

Ride the wave of this selfie craze and enjoy 1 hour of unlimited photos in our selfie studio. Fun for all ages; kids under 3 get in free.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2H32wQ_0c0KKEjI00

Soft Stick Lacrosse, Fall 2021

Kill Devil Hills, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 03:30 PM

Address: 602 Mustian Street, Kill Devil Hills, NC 27948

This is an introduction to lacrosse for 1st and 2nd graders. We will teach the skills and fundamentals by using games and keeping it fun.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dDREN_0c0KKEjI00

Opening Night Party with Dexter Romweber

Kill Devil Hills, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 800 S Virginia Dare Trail, Kill Devil Hills, NC

After the opening night screening of "Girl's Can't Surf," join Surfalorus for a performance from N.C.’s own Dexter Romweber. A seminal figure of the American music underground, Romweber pioneered...

Kill Devil Hills, NC
ABOUT

With Kill Devil Hills Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

