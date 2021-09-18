Coming soon: Kill Devil Hills events

(KILL DEVIL HILLS, NC) Kill Devil Hills is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Kill Devil Hills:

Remedy | Live Music Kill Devil Hills, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 PM

Address: 600 S Croatan Hwy, Kill Devil Hills, NC

Remedy is an acoustic trio, hailing from Hatteras Island, playing alternative music from the 80s and 90s like Toadies, Live, U2, REM, and Foo Fighters. They aren't your average acoustic show, so...

Bugs & Bees! Kill Devil Hills, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Address: 300 S. Mustian Street, Kill Devil Hills, NC 27948

Youth are invited to spend the day at the Arboretum involved in hands-on activities learning about the insects that are all around us.

General Admission Kill Devil Hills, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 1900 South Croatan Highway Unit C, Kill Devil Hills, NC 27948

Ride the wave of this selfie craze and enjoy 1 hour of unlimited photos in our selfie studio. Fun for all ages; kids under 3 get in free.

Soft Stick Lacrosse, Fall 2021 Kill Devil Hills, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 03:30 PM

Address: 602 Mustian Street, Kill Devil Hills, NC 27948

This is an introduction to lacrosse for 1st and 2nd graders. We will teach the skills and fundamentals by using games and keeping it fun.

Opening Night Party with Dexter Romweber Kill Devil Hills, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 800 S Virginia Dare Trail, Kill Devil Hills, NC

After the opening night screening of "Girl's Can't Surf," join Surfalorus for a performance from N.C.’s own Dexter Romweber. A seminal figure of the American music underground, Romweber pioneered...