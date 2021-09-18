CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Ismaila Sarr double helps Watford pile more misery on Norwich

By Sonia Twigg
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nmeMz_0c0KKDqZ00

Ismaila Sarr struck twice as Norwich’s losing start to the Premier League season extended to five games following a 3-1 defeat to Watford at Carrow Road.

The Hornets’ record signing, who had not scored since the opening-day win over Aston Villa, proved too good for the Norwich defence with his brace putting the game beyond the hosts.

The visitors had taken an early lead, which was the first sign of any cracks in the Norwich defence, as Emmanuel Dennis headed past Tim Krul after being marked poorly in the 17th minute.

Teemu Pukki struck his, and Norwich’s, second Premier League goal of the season to level the contest when he beat the offside trap before sending the ball over Ben Foster 10 minutes before half-time.

However, in the second half, Watford took a decisive lead in the 63rd minute with Sarr beating Grant Hanley to the ball before flicking it into the net and then being first to a parried shot from Josh King to tap home for his second 10 minutes from time.

The Canaries had swept to a second Sky Bet Championship title under German manager Daniel Farke last season but so far have again come up short on their return to the top flight.

Norwich had the toughest of starts – against Liverpool, Manchester City, Leicester and Arsenal – but again struggled against their fellow promoted side and have now lost five successive matches against the Hornets.

The early exchanges were filled with the energy you could expect from two sides who have struggled in the top flight this season but quality was lacking in either box, although both keepers were called into early action.

Summer signing Dennis’ first away goal for Watford broke the deadlock and the Hornets could have had a second in the 33rd minute when the ball was pulled back to an unmarked King in the centre of the box but his shot was blocked.

Pukki then beat the offside trap after being played in by debutant Mathias Normann before getting ahead of the defender and firing home.

Sarr had been largely kept at bay by Brandon Williams during the first half but threatened twice just before the break.

First, Krul had to make a low diving save before he was unable to chip the ball over the towering goalkeeper who came off his line with Sarr through on goal.

However, the 23-year-old did not have to wait too long for his goal, which came just after the hour mark, when King made a run down the touchline before pulling it back to Sarr, who beat Hanley to the ball before flicking it into the far corner.

Watford secured the three points in the 80th minute when King beat the offside trap only for Krul to stop the shot but the ball fell into the path of Sarr, who tapped home.

The goal was originally ruled out for offside before a VAR review determined King had been onside when he received the ball from Tom Cleverley.

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Norwich v Watford: Last time out

Norwich host Watford in the Premier League on Saturday - but what happened when the two Premier League newcomers last met?. It was a successful trip to Carrow Road for Watford back in April, as they boosted their chances of automatic promotion and denied Norwich the Championship title with a 1-0 victory.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Guardian

Norwich v Watford: match preview

Norwich are the only pointless side remaining in the Premier League and, even though it feels much too soon to say they must beat Watford, Daniel Farke must surely feel his side need to jumpstart their season with an important win to avoid another freefall into the Championship. Xisco will hardly feel much better after a run of three defeats without scoring. This one is unlikely to be easy on the eye but neither manager will care if they grab three much-needed points. Graham Searles.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Teemu Pukki
Person
Tom Cleverley
Person
Emmanuel Dennis
Person
Ben Foster
Person
Tim Krul
Person
Grant Hanley
Person
Mathias Normann
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Watford#Liverpool#Misery#The Premier League#Hornets#Canaries#German#Arsenal#Var
NBC Sports

Norwich vs Watford: Sarr the star for hopeful Hornets

Norwich vs Watford: Ismaila Sarr scored twice to help the Hornets to a 3-1 away victory over the Canaries at Carrow Road on Saturday. The victory gives Watford six points from their first five Premier League games this season, pushing them into the top half of the table for the time being. Norwich, meanwhile, are the last remaining side still in search of their first point.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Norwich striker Josh Sargent on Watford defeat: We need to sharpen up

Norwich City striker Josh Sargent was left frustrated after their 3-1 defeat at home to Watford. Emmanuel Dennis opened the scoring for the visitors early on, before Teemu Pukki replied shortly after the half hour mark with a clinical finish. However, Watford were ruthless in the second-half and a double...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Watford boss Xisco Munoz: Great performance for victory at Norwich

Watford boss Xisco Munoz was pleased with their 3-1 win at Norwich City. Muñoz insisted there's plenty more to come from his Watford side this season, after Emmanuel Dennis' opener and a brace from Ismaïla Sarr inspired a 3-1 win over Norwich City at Carrow Road. “It was a great...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Aston Villa F.C.
KESQ

Sarr brace for Watford as Norwich loses 5th straight game

NORWICH, England (AP) — Ismaila Sarr has scored twice as Norwich’s losing start to the Premier League season extended to five games after a 3-1 defeat to Watford at Carrow Road. The Hornets’ record signing proved too good for the Norwich defense with his brace putting the game beyond the hosts. The visitors had taken an early lead as Emmanuel Dennis headed past Tim Krul after being marked poorly in the 17th minute. Teemu Pukki struck his, and Norwich’s, second league goal of the season to level the contest when he beat the offside trap before sending the ball over Ben Foster 10 minutes before halftime.
PREMIER LEAGUE
goal.com

Dennis makes Watford history with opening goal at Norwich City

The Super Eagles striker helped the Hornets improve on their slow start to the season with his second goal in the league. Emmanuel Dennis has become the second player to score Watford’s first home and away goals in a Premier League season after his opening goal against Norwich City on Saturday.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Norwich 1-3 Watford: Canaries' wait for Premier League points continues as Ismaila Sarr bags a brace and Emmanuel Dennis strikes to secure precious victory for the Hornets

Is it too early to bring out the cliche ‘relegation six-pointer’? This had all the hallmarks of one: a seismic win on the road for Watford which condemned Norwich to a fifth straight loss upon their return to the Premier League. Star man Ismaila Sarr netted a second-half brace —...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Rose hails Watford spirit for victory at Norwich

Danny Rose believes Watford showed their fighting spirit in Saturday's win over Norwich City. Norwich equalised through Teemu Pukki after Emmanuel Bonaventure's early opener. But the Hornets fought back to score twice to secure their first win of the Premier League season. "We spoke a little bit about last week...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

The Independent

255K+
Followers
113K+
Post
132M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy