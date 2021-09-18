CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kershaw, SC

Kershaw calendar: What's coming up

Kershaw Daily
Kershaw Daily
 6 days ago

(KERSHAW, SC) Kershaw has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Kershaw:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CnELQ_0c0KKCxq00

No Prep Race

Jefferson, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 3167 Peach Orchard Rd, Jefferson, SC

Gate Open: 3:00 p.m.Driver Meeting: 6:00 p.m.Small TireRWYB ON 28 * 10.5 NON WEntry: $20032 Car Cap7.0 IndexEntry: $10032 Car Cap8.0 IndexEntry: $6016 Car

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Z0RmQ_0c0KKCxq00

Traxx @ Punky's

Lancaster, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 306 S Main St, Lancaster, SC

Traxx @ Punky's is on Facebook. To connect with Traxx @ Punky's, join Facebook today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2N2nuG_0c0KKCxq00

Noel Freidline Jazz Concert

Lancaster, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 03:30 PM

Noel Freidline Jazz Concert is on Facebook. To connect with Noel Freidline Jazz Concert, join Facebook today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13C51s_0c0KKCxq00

9th Annual Car Show & Festival, Lancaster, SC

Lancaster, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Address: 133 S Potter Rd, Lancaster, SC

Annual Car Show & Festival hosted by Pleasant Dale Baptist Church in Lancaster, SC. Registration is from 9:00 AM until noon with a $10.00 entrance fee. Awards will be given for the top 60...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RnR9J_0c0KKCxq00

Gigantic Yard Sale

Lancaster, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 04:59 PM

Antique China, complete sets Beautiful crystal, all kinds shapes and sizes Brass, copper, silver serving pieces. All kinds of crystal stemware Vintage collectable Dolls Linens, rugs, teak...

