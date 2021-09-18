Kershaw calendar: What's coming up
(KERSHAW, SC) Kershaw has a full slate of live events coming up.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Kershaw:
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 03:00 PM
Address: 3167 Peach Orchard Rd, Jefferson, SC
Gate Open: 3:00 p.m.Driver Meeting: 6:00 p.m.Small TireRWYB ON 28 * 10.5 NON WEntry: $20032 Car Cap7.0 IndexEntry: $10032 Car Cap8.0 IndexEntry: $6016 Car
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 03:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 PM
Address: 306 S Main St, Lancaster, SC
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 03:30 PM
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 12:00 PM
Address: 133 S Potter Rd, Lancaster, SC
Annual Car Show & Festival hosted by Pleasant Dale Baptist Church in Lancaster, SC. Registration is from 9:00 AM until noon with a $10.00 entrance fee. Awards will be given for the top 60...
Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 04:59 PM
Antique China, complete sets Beautiful crystal, all kinds shapes and sizes Brass, copper, silver serving pieces. All kinds of crystal stemware Vintage collectable Dolls Linens, rugs, teak...
