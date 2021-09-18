Kershaw calendar: What's coming up

(KERSHAW, SC) Kershaw has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Kershaw:

No Prep Race Jefferson, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 3167 Peach Orchard Rd, Jefferson, SC

Gate Open: 3:00 p.m.Driver Meeting: 6:00 p.m.Small TireRWYB ON 28 * 10.5 NON WEntry: $20032 Car Cap7.0 IndexEntry: $10032 Car Cap8.0 IndexEntry: $6016 Car

Traxx @ Punky's Lancaster, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 306 S Main St, Lancaster, SC

Noel Freidline Jazz Concert Lancaster, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 03:30 PM

9th Annual Car Show & Festival, Lancaster, SC Lancaster, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Address: 133 S Potter Rd, Lancaster, SC

Annual Car Show & Festival hosted by Pleasant Dale Baptist Church in Lancaster, SC. Registration is from 9:00 AM until noon with a $10.00 entrance fee. Awards will be given for the top 60...

Gigantic Yard Sale Lancaster, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 04:59 PM

Antique China, complete sets Beautiful crystal, all kinds shapes and sizes Brass, copper, silver serving pieces. All kinds of crystal stemware Vintage collectable Dolls Linens, rugs, teak...