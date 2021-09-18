CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsboro, TX

Hillsboro calendar: Events coming up

Hillsboro Digest
Hillsboro Digest
 6 days ago

(HILLSBORO, TX) Hillsboro has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Hillsboro area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4H74Ut_0c0KKACO00

My Chemical Romance at American Airlines Center, Dallas, TX

Milford, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 09:00 PM

My Chemical Romance at American Airlines Center, Dallas, TX at Texas, Dallas, Milford, TX 76670, Milford, United States on Wed Sep 29 2021 at 08:00 pm to 11:00 pm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GyNMJ_0c0KKACO00

TNM Family Fun Day

Whitney, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 PM

TNM Family Fun Day is on Facebook. To connect with TNM Family Fun Day, join Facebook today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3plsoK_0c0KKACO00

Allen Academy Varsity Football @ Aquilla

Aquilla, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:30 PM

The Aquilla (TX) varsity football team has a home non-conference game vs. Allen Academy (Bryan, TX) on Friday, September 17 @ 7:30p.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41muJV_0c0KKACO00

Big ‘Ol Party at Wranglers Part One

Hillsboro, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Here’s your next chance to party with your boys! Come dance, sing along, request songs, buy the boys drinks, fill the tip jar😜, and grab yourself a shirt! And always tip your bartenders!!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1T26ry_0c0KKACO00

Music with Kyle Mathis

Whitney, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 101 W Washington Ave, Whitney, TX

Kyle Mathis is back and playing at Juniper Cove Winery on Saturday 9/18 from 2-5pm! We will also be doing a soft launch of our new Hard Apple Cider by Brazos Street Cider! Wine Club members can...

With Hillsboro Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

