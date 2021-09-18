CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Boston, TX

Live events New Boston — what’s coming up

New Boston News Alert
New Boston News Alert
 6 days ago

(NEW BOSTON, TX) Live events are coming to New Boston.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in New Boston:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kDVP2_0c0KK9Ou00

Haunted Texarkana Ghost Walk

Texarkana, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:45 PM

Address: 116 W. Broad St., Texarkana, TX 75501

Come on a guided ghost walk of Downtown Texarkana! Experience our past through story telling and ghost hunting equipment!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2011el_0c0KK9Ou00

Texarkana, AR - 'Nasty Secrets' Poetry/Comedy Showcase

Texarkana, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Address: 390 Leary Road, Texarkana, TX 75501

Endless Idea Group presents the ultimate #cometry showcase! The “Nasty Secrets' Tour will hit 13 cities.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3S4eZM_0c0KK9Ou00

Beyond Breath - An Introduction to SKY Breath Meditation - Maud

Maud, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 05:15 PM

Address: 389 Houston St, Maud, TX

Discover the power of your breath to relieve stress, ease anxiety and calm your mind in a free LIVE and interactive session. About this Event

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ie2Pa_0c0KK9Ou00

DeKalb’s Annual 5K Run

De Kalb, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 AM

DeKalb’s Annual 5K Run is on Facebook. To connect with DeKalb’s Annual 5K Run, join Facebook today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OgcIb_0c0KK9Ou00

Touchdowns & Tastings

Texarkana, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Address: 213 Main Street, Texarkana, TX 75503

Join Opportunities, Inc. Angel Guild for an afternoon of football, craft beer, and delicious food!

ABOUT

With New Boston News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

