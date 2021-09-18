Live events New Boston — what’s coming up

(NEW BOSTON, TX) Live events are coming to New Boston.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in New Boston:

Haunted Texarkana Ghost Walk Texarkana, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:45 PM

Address: 116 W. Broad St., Texarkana, TX 75501

Come on a guided ghost walk of Downtown Texarkana! Experience our past through story telling and ghost hunting equipment!

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Address: 390 Leary Road, Texarkana, TX 75501

Endless Idea Group presents the ultimate #cometry showcase! The “Nasty Secrets' Tour will hit 13 cities.

Beyond Breath - An Introduction to SKY Breath Meditation - Maud Maud, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 05:15 PM

Address: 389 Houston St, Maud, TX

Discover the power of your breath to relieve stress, ease anxiety and calm your mind in a free LIVE and interactive session. About this Event

DeKalb’s Annual 5K Run De Kalb, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 AM

DeKalb’s Annual 5K Run is on Facebook. To connect with DeKalb’s Annual 5K Run, join Facebook today.

Touchdowns & Tastings Texarkana, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Address: 213 Main Street, Texarkana, TX 75503

Join Opportunities, Inc. Angel Guild for an afternoon of football, craft beer, and delicious food!