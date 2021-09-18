Live events on the horizon in Taos

(TAOS, NM) Taos is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Taos:

Taos Farmers' Market Taos, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 11:30 AM

Address: 400 Cam De La Placita, Taos, NM

Season:SummerMarket Hours: May 15 - October 30, 2021Saturdays, 8 am - 12:30 pm Location:Taos Historic Plaza

Pilates Taos, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 11:45 AM

Address: 1335 Gusdorf Rd suite q, Taos, NM

This class is appropriate for all ages and levels, regardless of dance experience, you will leave feeling sculpted from head to toe. Pilates - Joseph Pilates (1883–1967) was a German physical...

Martin Martinez Taos, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 1508 Paseo Del Pueblo Sur, Taos, NM

Live at the Sagebrush, Martin Martinez! You may also like the following events from Sagebrush Inn

taos fall arts festival Taos, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Each autumn, both locals and visitors gather in anticipation of the Taos Fall Arts Festival (TFAF), an opportunity to experience and celebrate all the artists of Taos.

Foundations of Flight Taos, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:30 PM

Address: 1335 Gusdorf Rd suite q, Taos, NM

Foundations of Flight is on Facebook. To connect with Foundations of Flight, join Facebook today.