CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Taos, NM

Live events on the horizon in Taos

Taos Digest
Taos Digest
 6 days ago

(TAOS, NM) Taos is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Taos:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3huvb9_0c0KK8WB00

Taos Farmers' Market

Taos, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 11:30 AM

Address: 400 Cam De La Placita, Taos, NM

Season:SummerMarket Hours: May 15 - October 30, 2021Saturdays, 8 am - 12:30 pm Location:Taos Historic Plaza

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04xwaP_0c0KK8WB00

Pilates

Taos, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 11:45 AM

Address: 1335 Gusdorf Rd suite q, Taos, NM

This class is appropriate for all ages and levels, regardless of dance experience, you will leave feeling sculpted from head to toe. Pilates - Joseph Pilates (1883–1967) was a German physical...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SvUm6_0c0KK8WB00

Martin Martinez

Taos, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 1508 Paseo Del Pueblo Sur, Taos, NM

Live at the Sagebrush, Martin Martinez! You may also like the following events from Sagebrush Inn

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20EgFW_0c0KK8WB00

taos fall arts festival

Taos, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Each autumn, both locals and visitors gather in anticipation of the Taos Fall Arts Festival (TFAF), an opportunity to experience and celebrate all the artists of Taos.

Learn More

Foundations of Flight

Taos, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:30 PM

Address: 1335 Gusdorf Rd suite q, Taos, NM

Foundations of Flight is on Facebook. To connect with Foundations of Flight, join Facebook today.

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KRQE News 13

What’s happening around New Mexico September 24 – September 30

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events happening Sept. 24 – Sept. 30 around New Mexico. Sept. 24 – La Familia Growers Market South Valley – Visit La Familia Growers Market every Friday at the Dolores Huerta Gateway Park from 4:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. They have local farmers, arts and crafts vendors, food trucks, and music. They will be giving away backpacks and school supplies for students.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Variety

Just for Laughs, Moontower Comedy Festival Launch Moontower Just for Laughs Austin

Just for Laughs is partnering with Moontower Comedy Festival to launch Moontower Just for Laughs Austin, scheduled to take place April 2022 in Texas. The event is produced by Paramount Theatre. The event combines the leading comedy presence of Just For Laughs with the intimate feel of the Moontower Comedy Festival in hopes of creating an inimitable night of comedy and culture for Austin, a city that is no stranger to hosting large cultural events as annual host of South by Southwest and the Grand Prix. While Just for Laughs has been crucial in bringing live comedy to the mainstream, the...
FESTIVAL
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas is most popular travel destination this fall, Tripadvisor says

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Planning a trip to Las Vegas this fall? You're not alone. According to Tripadvisor, "Sin City" will be the #1 most popular travel destination this fall. According to the company, more than half (54%) of Americans report planning to travel this fall, between Sept. 1 and Nov. 30. "This is down 13% from the chronically-busiest summer travel season, but notably up 4% from this past spring, and 10% higher than the number of people globally traveling this fall," Tripadvisor said in a release.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Taos, NM
Government
City
Taos, NM
Only In Washington

Fall Is The Perfect Time To Visit This Historic Mountain Town In Washington

Do you have a favorite fall getaway spot in Washington? From the charming town of Leavenworth to the stunning Methow Valley, the mountains of Washington seem to be popular for autumn escapes. And we happen to believe that fall is the perfect time to take a day trip to our most famous former mining town, […] The post Fall Is The Perfect Time To Visit This Historic Mountain Town In Washington appeared first on Only In Your State.
nmhu.edu

Spotlight on Highlands Graduate Savannah Padilla

Highlands graduate Savannah Padilla said she started thinking about going into medicine when her 5-year-old sister was hospitalized. Helping to care for her much younger siblings and witnessing the limited medical resources in Las Vegas made Padilla aware of how few doctors are from Las Vegas. “She never got a...
LAS VEGAS, NM
Santafe New Mexican.com

'Chupacabra'-related road closure riles area residents

Intermittent closures of N.M. 16 during the filming of Chupa — a Netflix film about a boy who discovers a mythical creature living on his grandfather’s ranch — riled nearby residents who said the production kept them from accessing Interstate 25. “We don’t want to mess with the film; we...
SANTA FE, NM
Taos Digest

Taos Digest

Taos, NM
37
Followers
211
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

With Taos Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy