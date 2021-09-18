CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallulah, LA

Tallulah events coming up

Tallulah Journal
Tallulah Journal
 6 days ago

(TALLULAH, LA) Live events are lining up on the Tallulah calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Tallulah area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HDwk0_0c0KK7dS00

Tallulah Farmers Market

Tallulah, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: 404 N Cedar St, Tallulah, LA

Season: Summer and Fall Market Hours: June - DecemberTuesday and Thursday, 6am - 5pmSaturdays: 8:00 am - 12:00 pmLocation: 404 North Cedar Street, Highway 65

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tq7aL_0c0KK7dS00

MOPSNext Vicksburg

Vicksburg, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 1825 US-61, Vicksburg, MS

Support group for moms of school age children. The group meets on the 2nd and 4th Tuesday evenings of each month at the Crossway Church Fellowship Hall.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oo8fG_0c0KK7dS00

American Queen arrival to the City Riverfront

Vicksburg, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 03:00 PM

The American Queen will be in Vicksburg on Friday, September 24th.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Qt4fg_0c0KK7dS00

Ribbon Cutting !!

Vicksburg, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Stop by and celebrate with us and The Vicksburg Chamber of Commerce! A wonderful milestone for 11 year old De’Jonae! Dine in Cakery experience like no other! Cash drawing for those who purchase on...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KqAdj_0c0KK7dS00

Prairie View Academy Varsity Football @ Tallulah Academy

Tallulah, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 02:00 AM

Address: 700 Wood St, Tallulah, LA

The Tallulah Academy (Tallulah, LA) varsity football team has a home conference game vs. Prairie View Academy (Bastrop, LA) on Friday, September 24.

Tallulah Journal

Tallulah Journal

Tallulah, LA
ABOUT

With Tallulah Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

