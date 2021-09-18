Coming soon: Hamilton events

(HAMILTON, AL) Live events are coming to Hamilton.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Hamilton area:

Storytime at the Itawamba County Pratt Memorial Library Fulton, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: 210 W Cedar St, Fulton, MS

Storytime is held every Saturday at 12:00 pm at the Itawamba County Library.

Masquerade at the Night Circus Russellville, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jan 01, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jan 01, 08:00 PM

Address: 2185 Lynwood Avenue, Russellville, AL 35654

Presented by the Friends of the Russellville Public Library, a fundraiser benefiting the Capital Campaign.

16th Annual Southern Ladies Retreat Beaverton, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 2491 Piney Grove Road, Beaverton, AL 35544

We are looking forward to hosting the ladies retreat this year. Our guest speaker will be: Rita Sweatt. We hope you can join us October 8-9.

Red Bay Farmers Market Red Bay, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: 109 4th Ave SW, Red Bay, AL

Season:Spring Summer Market Hours: May - SeptemberTuesdays, Thursdays Saturdays, 7AM -1PMLocation:652 2Nd Street NE, Red Bay, AL 35582

Founder's Fest Red Bay, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 06:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 02:00 PM

The Red Bay Founder’s Fest takes place in September each year, attracting visitors to the northwest Alabama town for a day of free family fun. Situated under the shade trees of Bay Tree Park, the...