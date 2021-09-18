Medina events coming soon

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medina, NY

 6 days ago

(MEDINA, NY) Medina is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Medina:

Hartland Volunteer Fire Company Bingo

Gasport, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 8945 Ridge Rd, Gasport, NY

Hartland Volunteer Fire Company is proud to announce the return of our weekly Bingo game. Come join us every Tuesday night for a fun-filled evening of Bingo. Doors open at 6:00 p.m. and games...

Canal Village Farmers' Market

Medina, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: 127 W Center St, Medina, NY

Please call before attending any community events. It is likely that they will be postponed or canceled as a result of the coronavirus. You can find CDC coronavirus information at...

19th Annual September to Remember

Medina, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: 306 Pearl St, Medina, NY

19th Annual Swap Meet Flea Market • Craft Show Over 100 Vendors Cars & Trucks for Sale September to Remember Sat., Sept. 18 – Sun., Sept. 19, 2021 • 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. SATURDAY Trucks Only Show 10...

POP-UP OPEN PLAY

Gasport, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Address: 8411 Rochester Rd, Gasport, NY

SEPTEMBER POP-UP PLAY DAY OPEN GYM SESSIONS ON SALE NOW!!! We are pleased to announce that our September Pop-Up open play sessions are now on sale! We have several dates and times available to...

Calling Hours

Middleport, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Address: 38 State St, Middleport, NY

Fairport-Passed away on September 7, 2021. She was preceded in death by her father, Malcom Merrill and mother, Jean Bliss Merrill. Melissa is survived by her son, Cameron( Gina) Pennington and her...

