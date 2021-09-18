CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roanoke, AL

Roanoke events coming up

Roanoke Bulletin
Roanoke Bulletin
 6 days ago

(ROANOKE, AL) Roanoke has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Roanoke:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PTcEs_0c0KK36Y00

Facebook LIVE!

Franklin, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: 212 Church St, Franklin, GA

Join us at 9:00 AM for our weekly drive inn service from the comfort of your own vehicle or feel free to bring your camp chair and enjoy the outdoors with us! Next, we have our small group study...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aZoEb_0c0KK36Y00

1st Annual Magnolias Bloom Workshop Event

Lafayette, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:30 PM

Address: 58 1st Ave S.W., Lafayette, AL 36862

The Magnolias Bloom Foundation is hosting its 1st Annual Magnolias Bloom Workshop in Lafayette, AL.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=470k7n_0c0KK36Y00

Jail Management Course

Wedowee, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 1 N Main St, Wedowee, AL

The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office is hosting a two-week (80-hour) Jail Management Course in Wedowee, AL. Tuition for the course includes all notebooks, handouts, and materials. This course is...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pzkAE_0c0KK36Y00

Shut up or Get Buck Dance Competition

Roanoke, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM

We have teams coming from all over to battle it out to see whose gonna shut up and whose gonna buck. Up early tickets start on July 17th at $15 & $20 at the door you don’t wanna miss this

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qsm1Y_0c0KK36Y00

5.9ers Conference 2022

Franklin, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Dec 12, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jan 01, 09:00 AM

Address: 13200 Georgia 100, Franklin, GA 30217

A Missions Mobilization Conference for anyone interested. The name comes from Revelation 5:9–every people before the throne!

With Roanoke Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

