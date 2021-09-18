Roanoke events coming up

(ROANOKE, AL) Roanoke has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Roanoke:

Facebook LIVE! Franklin, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: 212 Church St, Franklin, GA

Join us at 9:00 AM for our weekly drive inn service from the comfort of your own vehicle or feel free to bring your camp chair and enjoy the outdoors with us! Next, we have our small group study...

1st Annual Magnolias Bloom Workshop Event Lafayette, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:30 PM

Address: 58 1st Ave S.W., Lafayette, AL 36862

The Magnolias Bloom Foundation is hosting its 1st Annual Magnolias Bloom Workshop in Lafayette, AL.

Jail Management Course Wedowee, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 1 N Main St, Wedowee, AL

The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office is hosting a two-week (80-hour) Jail Management Course in Wedowee, AL. Tuition for the course includes all notebooks, handouts, and materials. This course is...

Shut up or Get Buck Dance Competition Roanoke, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM

We have teams coming from all over to battle it out to see whose gonna shut up and whose gonna buck. Up early tickets start on July 17th at $15 & $20 at the door you don’t wanna miss this

5.9ers Conference 2022 Franklin, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Dec 12, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jan 01, 09:00 AM

Address: 13200 Georgia 100, Franklin, GA 30217

A Missions Mobilization Conference for anyone interested. The name comes from Revelation 5:9–every people before the throne!