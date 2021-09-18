CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broken Bow, OK

Broken Bow calendar: Coming events

Broken Bow Dispatch
 6 days ago

(BROKEN BOW, OK) Live events are coming to Broken Bow.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Broken Bow:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2c7C28_0c0KK2Dp00

Lee's Annual Pumpkin Patch

Detroit, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Address: 25 CR 2104, Detroit, TX

Join us for Lee's annual Pumpkin Patch & Vintage Barn Sale! Every year this family friendly event hosts local makers and pickers along with our area's best eats for a fun filled day of celebrating...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19hFH4_0c0KK2Dp00

PetVet at Tractor Supply Company

De Queen, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: 708a E Collin Raye Dr, De Queen, AR

PetVet at Tractor Supply Company Hosted By Terry Severson. Event starts at Sat Sep 18 2021 at 10:00 am and happening at De Queen., Community clinics provide affordable, convenient walk-in...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wgdih_0c0KK2Dp00

Idabel 10:30am – Idabel Police Dept.

Idabel, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: 207 S Central Ave, Idabel, OK

Sign-in begins at 10:00 a.m. $75 cash or money order. No appointment necessary.\n

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02pDgI_0c0KK2Dp00

DENIM & Diamonds

De Queen, AR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Address: 347 Arkansas 24, #West, De Queen, AR 71832

The Sevier County Chamber of Commerce is set to host its 1st Annual Fundraising Event at the Rocky Hill Ranch Event Center in De Queen, AR.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ie2Pa_0c0KK2Dp00

De Kalb Oktoberfest 5K

De Kalb, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Race hosted by De Kalb Bear Booster Athletic Club for our town of De Kalb, TX

