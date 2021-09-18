Live events coming up in Ione

(IONE, CA) Live events are lining up on the Ione calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Ione:

Feast at the Foundry 2021 Sutter Creek, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 81 Eureka St, Sutter Creek, CA

TICKETS ARE ALMOST SOLD OUT! If you have trouble purchasing tickets here contact us at info@knightfoundry.com. Knight Foundry, set in the heart of Sutter Creek, California, is America's last...

Social Distancing Tai Chi Jackson, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 03:00 AM

Address: Jackson, CA

In the times we are in, it is important to be aware of social distancing. It is also important to the health of your immune system to stay active and not become sedentary. With these thoughts in...

Dad & Me ~ Create with Bugs! — Activity Kits Curbside Pick Up Jackson, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 AM

Address: 975 Broadway, Jackson, CA

Calling all dads, uncles, grandpas, etc. for fun activities for children 0-5 years old! On Saturday, September 25, 2021 from 10:00 – 11:00 am, come by to grab a free curbside kit that will include...

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: 975 Broadway, Jackson, CA

Are you a relative, friend, or neighbor caring for someone else’s young children (nonlicensed)? On Wednesday, September 29, 2021, pick up your FREE BUSY BAG filled with supplies, and a children’s...

Sutter Creek Flower Market Sutter Creek, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Starting on June 6th and running every Sunday through October 17th, the Sutter Creek Flower Market will feature the best of flowers and plants from vendors from Amador County and beyond. The...