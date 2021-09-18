CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Burnley vs Arsenal result: Martin Odegaard’s stunning free-kick secures victory for under-fire Gunners

By Mark Walker
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13X1Cr_0c0KJwA700

Martin Odegaard ’s first-half free-kick clinched Arsenal a 1-0 win at Burnley , whose winless home run in the Premier League was extended to 13 matches.

Norway international Odegaard curled home the only goal in the 30th minute to further ease the pressure on Gunners boss Mikel Arteta .

Arteta’s side clinched a second successive top-flight victory, but they were indebted to a controversial VAR intervention, which Burnley felt robbed them of a second-half penalty.

Referee Anthony Taylor initially pointed to the spot when Burnley substitute Matej Vydra went down under Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale’s challenge, only to change his mind after watching the replay.

Burnley edged the opening 20 minutes in terms of half-chances, with two efforts from striker Ashley Barnes sandwiching James Tarkowski’s header.

Arsenal lacked the pace or creative spark to threaten Burnley’s well-drilled 4-4-2 system during the opening 25 minutes, but that all changed after Barnes tripped Bukayo Saka in a central position 25 yards from goal.

Barnes was shown a yellow card by referee Taylor and Odegaard brilliantly sent the resulting free-kick beyond Burnley goalkeeper Nick Pope.

It was a moment of quality that the game had been crying out for and former Real Madrid midfielder Odegaard delivered, left-footed, for his first goal of the season and third in total for the Gunners.

Burnley pressed forward in search of an equaliser before the break and Barnes, under pressure from Arsenal defender Gabriel, failed to get his shot on target after Josh Brownhill’s clipped ball into the box.

Arsenal went close to doubling their lead on the stroke of half-time when Emile Smith Rowe curled a first-time shot just off target after being picked out by Nicolas Pepe.

Burnley’s intent after the second half resumed fired up the Clarets fans and Ashley Westwood failed to get enough power on his close-range effort.

The Gunners responded through Smith Rowe, whose low shot was easily gathered by Pope after good work from Saka and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Burnley boss Sean Dyche made a double substitution in the 56th minute, sending on Maxwel Cornet and Vydra for Johann Berg Gudmundsson and Barnes, and it had an instant impact.

Summer signing Cornet was given a rousing reception and the £12.85m purchase from Lyon lifted the home crowd further by forcing Ramsdale into a flying save minutes later.

Vydra was also quick to contribute. He raced on to Gunners defender Ben White’s short back-pass and when the Czech Republic striker went down under Ramsdale’s challenge, referee Taylor awarded a penalty.

Ramsdale had made contact with Vydra, but after VAR intervention Taylor checked the replay and promptly reversed his decision.

The England goalkeeper was adjudged to have made contact with the ball first and Taylor’s U-turn left Burnley furious.

Chris Wood headed over for the Clarets, Dwight McNeil fired into the side-netting and Vydra glanced Charlie Taylor’s cross just wide.

But Arsenal held on to extend their unbeaten league run at Turf Moor to 10 games and leave Burnley with one point from their first five matches.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Arsenal 1-0 Norwich City: Gunners finally up and running as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang strike gives them first win of the season to ease pressure on under fire boss Mikel Arteta

More satisfactory than convincing but finally Arsenal are off the mark. This wasn’t a vintage - far from it. But that won’t matter much to Mikel Arteta after what has been a turgid start to the new season. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was the hero, finishing one the easiest goals of his...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sean Dyche
Person
Bukayo Saka
Person
Pierre Emerick Aubameyang
Person
James Tarkowski
Person
Dwight Mcneil
Person
Josh Brownhill
Person
Mikel Arteta
Person
Ashley Barnes
Person
Emile Smith Rowe
NBC Sports

Arsenal vs Norwich: Gunners get a goal, 3 points

Arsenal vs Norwich: The Gunners scored their first goal and picked up their first three points of the 2021-22 Premier League season at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang got the goal midway through the second half, just as Arsenal perked up and improved upon another hugely disappointing first-half performance. It wouldn’t have been long before the mood inside the ground began to turn and the conversation turned once again to the employement status of Mikel Arteta.
PREMIER LEAGUE
firstsportz.com

Premier League: Burnley vs Arsenal Live Stream, Preview and Prediction

Burnley vs Arsenal: Arsenal will take on Burnley in the Match-day 5 of the Premier League season 2021/22 on the 18th of September at Turf Moor. Burnley have started off the season poorly and are languishing at the 18th spot after 4 matchdays. Sean Dyche’s side have just managed to pick up a single point so far, which came through a 1-1 draw against Leeds United. hey suffered a 3-1 defeat against Everton last time out and will look to change their fortunes against Arsenal who have had their fair share of struggle already this season.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Everton vs Burnley Match Preview | Can the Toffees secure the points under the Goodison lights?

They have had to wait a little longer than everyone else, but Everton finally return to action after the international break with a home game against Burnley on Monday night. Not only has there been a 16-day gap since the Toffees were last in action, it’s also over a month since they played at home – that raucous 3-1 comeback victory against Southampton on the opening weekend – as well as the first game at a capacity Goodison under the lights since January 2020 against Newcastle (yeah, the stoppage-time game).
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Burnley#Arsenal#Gunners#The Premier League#Var#Real Madrid
SB Nation

Arsenal vs. Burnley - Q&A with the TurfCast Podcast

After mustering just one shot against Manchester City and six against Chelsea, the Arsenal attack put up 30 shots on Saturday against Norwich. Seven on target and only one in the back of the net, but the only stat that matters is the three points Arsenal picked up to get their 2021-22 season started. Mikel Arteta’s simply had to find a way to get the result, and they did.
UEFA
chatsports.com

Burnley 0-1 Arsenal: Martin Odegaard scores superb free-kick as Mikel Arteta's side win second game in succession after Clarets had penalty award overturned by VAR

Martin Odegaard’s outstanding free-kick was enough to complete back-to-back victories for Arsenal after Burnley had a penalty award overturned by VAR. Odegaard was inch-perfect with his left foot after half-an-hour to grant further relief to manager Mikel Arteta who saw his team lose their first three league games without scoring before breaking their duck against Norwich last weekend.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Burnley F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
Norway
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Premier League
SB Nation

Arsenal vs. Burnley: Predicted Lineup, Bench & Score

A goal! Points! For the first time this season Arsenal were able to walk away from a Premier League weekend feeling positive. There are still plenty of things for Mikel Arteta to work on, but apparently, he is coming off the best 10 days of his career...That win moved Arsenal up into 16th place. Another three points this weekend and they will be closing in on the top half of the table. But to do that they will need to reverse their recent results at Turf Moor which have seen the Gunners leave with two straight road draws.
PREMIER LEAGUE
goal.com

Odegaard on target as Arsenal 'change the narrative' by battling their way to vital victory at Burnley

Mikel Arteta called on his players to rid themselves of their weak reputation and they responded with a rousing display in a 1-0 win at Turf Moor. The football might not have been the best from Mikel Arteta’s side against Burnley on Saturday, but they still claimed a vital 1-0 success thanks to a battling performance at Turf Moor and a magnificent Martin Odegaard goal.
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Mikel Arteta believes 'terrific' Arsenal defender Gabriel has 'an incredible future' in football after Brazilian returns from injury to fire Gunners to another clean sheet victory

Arsenal's Brazilian defender Gabriel has 'an incredible future' ahead of him according to Gunners boss Mikel Arteta. The 23-year-old centre-half made another outstanding contribution as Arsenal secured back-to-back Premier League wins in Saturday's 1-0 victory at Burnley thanks to Martin Odegaard's fine first-half free-kick. Gabriel has helped Arteta's side keep...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

The Independent

255K+
Followers
113K+
Post
132M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy