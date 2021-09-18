CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaufort, NC

Beaufort events calendar

Beaufort News Watch
Beaufort News Watch
 6 days ago

(BEAUFORT, NC) Live events are lining up on the Beaufort calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Beaufort area:

Backstreet's Rocktoberfest Celebration

Beaufort, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 124 Middle Ln, Beaufort, NC

Join us for Backstreet's version of Oktoberfest! FREE LIVE MUSIC by Bonham Heights, Brats, Pretzels, German and Craft Oktoberfest Beers, Games, Giveaways and Door Prizes in the Beer Garden...

Dos Eddies @ Jack's

Morehead City, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 513 Evans St, Morehead City, NC

Dos Eddies - the most entertaining duo in the world. (This claim has not been fully evaluated) "Play thirsty, my friends!"

Seasoned Spouse Reset - Beaufort NC

Beaufort, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 01:00 PM

Address: 2440 Lennoxville Road, Beaufort, NC 28516

Does your service member have 15+ years? Have you been thinking what your next step looks like? Join the USO as we support your transition

County Board of Commissioners Meeting - September 20 2021

Beaufort, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 302 Courthouse Square, Beaufort, NC

The Carteret County Board of Commissioners will hold their regular monthly meeting in the Commissioners' Board Room located upstairs in the County Administration Building.

Wine Tasting with Jimmy of Winebow at Cru Wine Bar

Beaufort, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 120 Turner St, Beaufort, NC

Wine Tasting with Jimmy of Winebow, Fri Sept 24th, 6-8 pm, No cover Join us for a wine tasting event with Jimmy of Winebow! It is free to taste featured wines. If you like what you taste, they...

Beaufort News Watch

Beaufort News Watch

Beaufort, NC
ABOUT

With Beaufort News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

