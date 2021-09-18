Pagosa Springs events coming up

(PAGOSA SPRINGS, CO) Live events are lining up on the Pagosa Springs calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Pagosa Springs area:

Loaves and Fishes Free Community Lunch Pagosa Springs, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Address: 445 Lewis St, Pagosa Springs, CO

Serving freshly prepared hot meals to go at the front doors of the Parish Hall. In addition, frozen prepared meals, meat and other staples are available for those in need. Masks and social...

OCTOBERFIESTA at Motel SOCO: Beer Garden & Bands Pagosa Springs, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Address: 651 W US HWY 160, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

Join us at El Camino for live music all night, plus a beer garden by your favorite local breweries.

Principles Before Personalities Group of Alcoholics Anonymous Pagosa Springs, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 197 Navajo Trail Dr, Pagosa Springs, CO

Principles Before Personalities Group of Alcoholics Anonymous. 7 p.m., Tennyson Building Event Center, 197 Navajo Trail Drive. Contact Charlotte or Ken at (970) 903-9690, or Nate at (970) 507-1004.

GriefShare Grief Recovery Support Group Pagosa Springs, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 10:30 AM

Address: 2750 Cornerstone Dr, Pagosa Springs, CO

GriefShare is a friendly, caring group of people who will walk alongside you through one of lifes most difficult experiences. You dont have to go through the

Veterans for Veterans of Archuleta County Pagosa Springs, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Address: 197 Navajo Trail Dr, Pagosa Springs, CO

Veterans and family members are invited to share experiences with vets of all ages. Find out about the latest in vets benefits, vets news and community-focused events. We welcome your...