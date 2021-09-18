CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camp Verde, AZ

Camp Verde calendar: What's coming up

Camp Verde Journal
Camp Verde Journal
 6 days ago

(CAMP VERDE, AZ) Camp Verde is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Camp Verde:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kY8O1_0c0KJtVw00

Surf's Up at Kids Quest at Cliff Castle

Camp Verde, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 555 W Middle Verde Rd, Camp Verde, AZ

Let’s Hit the Beach at Cliff Castle! Weekends in September we’ll be enjoying activities with island-style, like tropical minute-to-win-it games, a treasure hunt, and a port hole craft. Afterward...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BHGhU_0c0KJtVw00

Celebration of Life

Camp Verde, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Robert Hernandez, Jr was born on June 23, 1977 on Camp LeJeune Marine Corps base in Onslow County, Jacksonville, North Carolina to his parents Robert Hernandez, Sr. & Susan Salazar. They soon...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09ANnd_0c0KJtVw00

Windmill Park Farmers Market

Cornville, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Address: 9950 E Cornville Rd, Cornville, AZ

Season:Year Round Market Hours: Every Thursday from 2-Dusk from February - December, 20212pm to Dusk Location:Windmill Park, 9950 E Cornville Rd, Cornville,

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UK8YM_0c0KJtVw00

Octoberfest Supporting Our Vets Fall Festival

Camp Verde, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Address: 2025 W Reservation Loop Road, Camp Verde, AZ 86322

The Sisterhood Connection Foundation presents: SCF Presents, OCTOBERFEST: Concert under the stars w/ Mogollon 10/15/21, 7 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HHca7_0c0KJtVw00

Live Music & Prime Rib!

Camp Verde, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 348 S Main St, Camp Verde, AZ

Live Music this Saturday with Christy Fisher Also check out other Music Events in Camp Verde , Entertainment Events in Camp Verde

ABOUT

With Camp Verde Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

