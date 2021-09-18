CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Barnwell, SC

Barnwell events coming soon

Barnwell Dispatch
Barnwell Dispatch
 6 days ago

(BARNWELL, SC) Live events are lining up on the Barnwell calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Barnwell area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PKxUE_0c0KJsdD00

Hampton County Planning Commission Meeting

Hampton, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: B.T Deloach, 201 Jackson Ave W, Hampton, SC

Hampton County Admin. Center 200 Jackson Avenue East Hampton, SC 29924 Phone: 803-914-2100 Fax: 803-914-2107

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Xlb2F_0c0KJsdD00

PHA Girls JV Volleyball @ AJA

Bamberg, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 7054 Broxton Bridge Rd, Bamberg, SC

The Andrew Jackson Academy (Ehrhardt, SC) JV volleyball team has a home non-conference match vs. Patrick Henry Academy (Estill, SC) on Tuesday, September 21 @ 5p.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UihmH_0c0KJsdD00

LIVE!!! Atomic City Eatery and Billiards

New Ellenton, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 PM

This is going to be a Rock Show!!! This venue is still currently BYOB!! Let’s get loudish!!!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03Epab_0c0KJsdD00

First Baptist Williston's Night of Worship

Williston, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 03:30 PM

Address: 13030 Main St, Williston, SC

"God our Creator. God our Father. God our Friend." Join First Baptist Williston for a night of worship and prayer as we reflect on our Lord and who He calls us to be. This night will include...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UUMEP_0c0KJsdD00

Art 4 Vets

Aiken, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Nov 11, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Nov 11, 06:00 PM

Address: 2258 Whiskey Road, Aiken, SC 29803

First Annual ART 4 VETS Art Auction benefitting area Veteran Organizations, under the tent at Southside Gallery 11 Nov 5-9 PM

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Covid booster shots are rolling out. What does that mean for you?

Health care workers, teachers and other essential personnel have been among the hardest hit by Covid-19 and should qualify for a vaccine booster shot — despite a lack of robust evidence that they need a third dose to protect them against severe disease, the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bamberg, SC
City
Barnwell, SC
City
Hampton, SC
City
Estill, SC
City
Ehrhardt, SC
Hampton, SC
Government
City
Aiken, SC
City
Williston, SC
CBS News

Kamala Harris' appearance on "The View" delayed by co-hosts' positive COVID-19 tests

Vice President Kamala Harris' appearance on ABC's "The View" Friday morning was delayed when two of the show's co-hosts tested positive for COVID-19 shortly before the interview. "The View's" Joy Behar told viewers Friday that her co-hosts Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro, both fully vaccinated against COVID-19, contracted "breakthrough" infections....
PUBLIC HEALTH
NBC News

Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Trump aides, allies to testify

A congressional committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol issued subpoenas to some of former President Donald Trump's closest advisers. The committee subpoenaed former White House strategist Steve Bannon, former White House chief of Staff Mark Meadows, former social media director Dan Scavino and the former chief of staff to Trump's Defense secretary, Kashyap Patel.
POTUS
The Hill

Grassley announces reelection bid

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) on Friday announced that he's running for reelection in 2022, seeking an eighth term in the upper chamber. Grassley made the announcement on Twitter at 4 a.m., with a GIF of him going out for a morning run. "It’s 4 a.m. in Iowa so I’m running....
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS News

California utility PG&E charged with manslaughter in deadly 2020 wildfire

Pacific Gas & Electric was charged Friday with manslaughter and other crimes after its equipment sparked a Northern California wildfire that killed four people and destroyed hundreds of homes last year, prosecutors said. It is the latest legal action against the nation's largest utility, which pleaded guilty last year to 84 counts of involuntary manslaughter in a 2018 blaze ignited by its long-neglected electrical grid that devastated the town of Paradise and became the deadliest U.S. wildfire in a century.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrew Jackson
Barnwell Dispatch

Barnwell Dispatch

Barnwell, SC
59
Followers
181
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

With Barnwell Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy