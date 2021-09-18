Barnwell events coming soon

(BARNWELL, SC) Live events are lining up on the Barnwell calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Barnwell area:

Hampton County Planning Commission Meeting Hampton, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: B.T Deloach, 201 Jackson Ave W, Hampton, SC

Hampton County Admin. Center 200 Jackson Avenue East Hampton, SC 29924 Phone: 803-914-2100 Fax: 803-914-2107

PHA Girls JV Volleyball @ AJA Bamberg, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 7054 Broxton Bridge Rd, Bamberg, SC

The Andrew Jackson Academy (Ehrhardt, SC) JV volleyball team has a home non-conference match vs. Patrick Henry Academy (Estill, SC) on Tuesday, September 21 @ 5p.

LIVE!!! Atomic City Eatery and Billiards New Ellenton, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 PM

This is going to be a Rock Show!!! This venue is still currently BYOB!! Let’s get loudish!!!

First Baptist Williston's Night of Worship Williston, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 03:30 PM

Address: 13030 Main St, Williston, SC

"God our Creator. God our Father. God our Friend." Join First Baptist Williston for a night of worship and prayer as we reflect on our Lord and who He calls us to be. This night will include...

Art 4 Vets Aiken, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Nov 11, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Nov 11, 06:00 PM

Address: 2258 Whiskey Road, Aiken, SC 29803

First Annual ART 4 VETS Art Auction benefitting area Veteran Organizations, under the tent at Southside Gallery 11 Nov 5-9 PM