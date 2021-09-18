Lewisville events coming soon

(LEWISVILLE, NC) Live events are coming to Lewisville.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Lewisville area:

Book Writing & Publishing Masterclass -Passion2Published — Winston–Salem Lewisville, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Learn The Book Publishing & Writing Blueprint to effectively write, publish and market your book that will help to be a published author About this event Learn The Best Book Publishing & Writing...

Open House 02:00PM-04:00PM Lewisville, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Rocky Mountain resort living comes to life in truly incredible contemporary design by renowned Denver architect. This spacious, open concept design boasts custom millwork, solid steel, imported...

RAMILY HOMECOMING Silent Party Clemmons, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Address: 6205 Ramada Drive, Clemmons, NC 27012

Bringing back the "Union" with (3) AMAZING DJ'S (DJ 360 ELITE/Randal Calloway), (DJ HOLLYWOOD/Derek Robbins), (DJ ENERGIZER/Jerome Taylor)

Be The Person You Want To Attract, Overcome Social Anxiety - Winston-Salem Lewisville, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: Virtual via Zoom, Winston-Salem, NC 27023

5-day workshop designed to teach you how to become the person you want to attract in your life and overcome your social anxiety.

Brookstown United Methodist Church Annual Community Festival Pfafftown, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: 6274 Yadkinville Rd, Pfafftown, NC

Brookstown United Methodist Church Annual Community Festival at BROOKSTOWN UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 6274 Yadkinville Rd, Pfafftown, NC 27040, Pfafftown, United States on Sat Sep 18 2021 at 09:00...