Jeanerette events calendar

(JEANERETTE, LA) Jeanerette has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Jeanerette:

A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder New Iberia, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 126 Iberia St, New Iberia, LA

A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder, winner of the 2014 Tony for Best Musical, tells the story of Monty Navarro. After his mother's death, he learns that he is in the line of succession for the...

CCA Girls Varsity Volleyball @ Hanson Memorial Franklin, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 903 Anderson St, Franklin, LA

The Hanson Memorial (Franklin, LA) varsity volleyball team has a home non-conference match vs. Covenant Christian Academy (Houma, LA) on Monday, September 27 @ 4p.

King Charter Varsity Football @ Franklin Franklin, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 PM

The Franklin (LA) varsity football team has a home non-conference game vs. King Charter (New Orleans, LA) on Friday, September 3 @ 7p.

IEES 2021 Lydia, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Nov 11, 07:00 AM

Address: Nobelstraße 10a, 70569 Stuttgart

International Entrepreneurship Education Summit (IEES) 2021: An interactive conference on new methods, concepts and workshop-tools

SoCo Sports Bar!!! New Iberia, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 12:00 AM

SoCo Sports Bar!!! Hosted By Emily and Steven LIVE. Event starts at Sat Sep 25 2021 at 10:00 pm and happening at New Iberia., Join us for an amazing night of drinks and live music!!!! This will be...