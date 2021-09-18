Live events coming up in Rensselaer

(RENSSELAER, IN) Live events are coming to Rensselaer.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Rensselaer area:

Francesville Fall Festival Francesville, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:59 PM

About Francesville Fall FestivalAll weekend free entertainment: arts and crafts and flea market booths, bingo, and kids amusement rides and games. Saturday morning fun run and afternoon parade...

Men's Skeet Shoot Wheatfield, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:30 AM

Address: 11388 IN-49, Wheatfield, IN

Join the Men's Ministry at Oakland Gun Club to bust some clays! Cost is $50, which includes 100 clays and lunch. Sign Up: https://

DRIVE-IN DINER & MOVIE Brook, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 124 E Main St, Brook, IN

Drive on in to the Brook UMC Drive-In Diner and stick around for Back to the Future! The diner is open from 6-8 PM, and the movie begins at 8 PM. DINER MENU Hamburger, Hot Dog, or Coney Dog Basket...

Outdoor Yoga with Prana Rensselaer, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Address: 201 W Washington St, Rensselaer, IN

Prana Yoga and Historic Southwood Park are sponsoring 4 yoga sessions for our residents! These sessions will take place in the triangle park strip at the intersection of Indiana & Beaver. These...

Fall Harvest Sign Craft Class Brook, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 100 W Main St, Brook, IN

Join us as we make these endearing signs to hang up just in time for the changing season! Space is limited and reservation is required. This craft is available to anyone 15 and older. Call...