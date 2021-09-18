Southampton events coming up
(SOUTHAMPTON, NY) Southampton has a full slate of live events coming up.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Southampton:
Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 07:30 AM
Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 10:00 AM
Address: 279 Montauk Hwy, Water Mill, NY
A four class series that explores color, form, line, dynamics, and emotion in painting Fridays September 24, October 1, 8, 15 | 10:30 AM–1 PM SOLD OUT Member | $185 Non-Member | $265 In this...
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 11:30 AM
Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 12:30 PM
Address: 39 Watermill Towd Rd., Water Mill, NY 11976
Join us for an intimate guided tour of The Watermill Center and our expansive art collection!
Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 08:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 01:00 PM
Address: 41 Old Mill Rd, Water Mill, NY
Join us for Thirty Squared “Summer Finale 2021” Art Show from September 9–19, 2021 at the Water Mill Museum. Thirty Squared artists exhibition is a fun, lively, and free-spirited collection of...
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 11:30 AM
Address: 279 Montauk Hwy, Water Mill, NY
Theme: TBD Workshops will be held in the Lichtenstein Theater to allow for ample social distancing. Each household will have their own workspace and materials. Materials will be provided. $5...
Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 12:30 AM
Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 06:30 PM
Address: 90 Bishop Pl, Hampton Bays, NY
Back at Meschutt what more needs saying? Beach, Music, Food, Drink & Dance. Yahoo!!
