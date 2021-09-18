Southampton events coming up

(SOUTHAMPTON, NY) Southampton has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Southampton:

Painting in the Abstract Water Mill, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: 279 Montauk Hwy, Water Mill, NY

A four class series that explores color, form, line, dynamics, and emotion in painting Fridays September 24, October 1, 8, 15 | 10:30 AM–1 PM SOLD OUT Member | $185 Non-Member | $265 In this...

Tour of The Watermill Center Water Mill, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 11:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 12:30 PM

Address: 39 Watermill Towd Rd., Water Mill, NY 11976

Join us for an intimate guided tour of The Watermill Center and our expansive art collection!

30 Squared Art Group 7th Annual Art Show & Sale Water Mill, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: 41 Old Mill Rd, Water Mill, NY

Join us for Thirty Squared “Summer Finale 2021” Art Show from September 9–19, 2021 at the Water Mill Museum. Thirty Squared artists exhibition is a fun, lively, and free-spirited collection of...

Creative Family Studio Water Mill, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 11:30 AM

Address: 279 Montauk Hwy, Water Mill, NY

Theme: TBD Workshops will be held in the Lichtenstein Theater to allow for ample social distancing. Each household will have their own workspace and materials. Materials will be provided. $5...

Mambo Loco at Tiki Joe's Meschutt Beach Hampton Bays, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 12:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 06:30 PM

Address: 90 Bishop Pl, Hampton Bays, NY

Back at Meschutt what more needs saying? Beach, Music, Food, Drink & Dance. Yahoo!!