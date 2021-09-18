CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madras, OR

Coming soon: Madras events

Madras Daily
Madras Daily
 6 days ago

(MADRAS, OR) Madras has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Madras:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hJEMA_0c0KJma500

Youth Pheasant Hunt - Klamath Wildlife Area - TWO HUNT DAYS!

Madras, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Join us for this special youth only pheasant hunt. This hunt is a great opportunity for new hunters to experience bird hunting for the first time and for more experienced youth to get ready for...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BddiS_0c0KJma500

Season Finale: PHRA Dwarf Cars

Madras, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 11:30 AM

Address: 2353 NW Clackamas Dr, Madras, OR

Season Finale: PHRA Dwarf Cars, Modifieds, Late Models, Sportsman, Mini Trucks, 360 Winged Sprints and Jr'sSchedule:3:00 p.m: Pit gate opens 4:30 p.m: Main

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19zRKH_0c0KJma500

2021 Deschutes County Walk for Apraxia

Terrebonne, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 AM

Please join us for FREE at the 2021 Deschutes County Walk for Apraxia! We are still working to determine what our Walk for Apraxia events will look like this year - more information to come...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1g7XLG_0c0KJma500

Live at the Vineyard: Doc Ryan Trio Advance Ticket Purchase Required

Terrebonne, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 70450 NW Lower Valley Dr, Terrebonne, OR

End of the Summer Season Event At Faith, Hope, Charity Vineyard! We are bringin' it all for the final Saturday Night at FHC Vineyard! Doc and The DiRT Trio have been busy, busy, busy this summer...

Praise in the Vineyard with Joe Fidanzo

Terrebonne, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Address: 70450 NW Lower Valley Dr, Terrebonne, OR

Praise in the Vineayd at 11am. Chairs provided. You may also like the following events from Faith, Hope, and Charity Vineyards and Events Center

