Live events coming up in Coarsegold

(COARSEGOLD, CA) Coarsegold has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Coarsegold:

the WINERY COMEDY TOUR at YOSEMITE Oakhurst, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 02:30 PM

Address: 40409 CA-41, Oakhurst, CA

Top notch #comedians traveling the country in crews of 2-4 comedians performing seven nights a week in 48 states. About this event Laughs are on tap for this nationwide tour that has already hit...

Henderson Project – Saturday Music by the River Oakhurst, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 11:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 41139 CA-41, Oakhurst, CA

Live Music by the River at Queen's Wine Bar & Beer Garden will feature live music from Darden. The bar opens at 4pm and music will begin at 6:30pm. Our bar features a large selection of quality...

Story Time Oakhurst, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 03:30 AM

Address: 49044 Civic Cir, Oakhurst, CA

It's Story Time again!! Join us outside on the grass area next to the library. Bring your own blanket or towel and prepare to have fun with story and crafts!!

Chuck Wagon Dinner and Raffle Oakhurst, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: 49777 High School Rd, Oakhurst, CA

Come on out for an amazing Chuck Wagon Dinner and Raffle during Mountain Heritage Day on September 18. Enjoy our tri-tip and maybe trout if you catch it in our kids Huck Finn style fishing pool...

Confirmation 2021 Oakhurst, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: 39696 CA-41, Oakhurst, CA

Thank you for your interest in the 2021 Sierra Vista Confirmation Class! Each year we take students through some of the biggest questions they have about their faith and point them to the...