Salyersville, KY

What’s up Salyersville: Local events calendar

Salyersville Dispatch
 6 days ago

(SALYERSVILLE, KY) Salyersville has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Salyersville:

Johnson County Farmers Market

Paintsville, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: 826 FM Stafford Ave, Paintsville, KY

Season:Summer and Fall Market Hours: May 18 - September 30, 2021Tuesdays: 10:00 am - 2:00 pmThursdays: 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm Location:Johnson Co. Extension

Kentucky Association for Environmental Education Annual Conference

Prestonsburg, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 04:59 PM

Address: 419 Jenny Wiley Dr, Prestonsburg, KY

At this year’s annual conference, we celebrated 44 years of excellence in environmental education. Our conference theme for 2020 was "Community Engagement: Building Sustainable Communities through...

FALL FUN FLY

Prestonsburg, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Address: Prestonsburg, KY

Come out and join us for a day of relaxing and enjoying the skies (and some food)! Feel free to bring a dish of your choosing. No landing fee, but must have current AMA to fly. Spectators welcome...

Murder Mystery Dinner

Prestonsburg, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 03:00 PM

You Are Here: Home » Event » Murder Mystery Dinner

Huntin' the 606

Prestonsburg, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 600 US-23, Prestonsburg, KY

Huntin' the 606 at 600 US Highway 23 S, Prestonsburg, KY 41653-8541, United States on Sat Sep 25 2021 at 10:00 am to 06:00 pm

With Salyersville Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

