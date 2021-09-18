What’s up Salyersville: Local events calendar

(SALYERSVILLE, KY) Salyersville has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Salyersville:

Johnson County Farmers Market Paintsville, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: 826 FM Stafford Ave, Paintsville, KY

Season:Summer and Fall Market Hours: May 18 - September 30, 2021Tuesdays: 10:00 am - 2:00 pmThursdays: 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm Location:Johnson Co. Extension

Kentucky Association for Environmental Education Annual Conference Prestonsburg, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 04:59 PM

Address: 419 Jenny Wiley Dr, Prestonsburg, KY

At this year’s annual conference, we celebrated 44 years of excellence in environmental education. Our conference theme for 2020 was "Community Engagement: Building Sustainable Communities through...

FALL FUN FLY Prestonsburg, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Address: Prestonsburg, KY

Come out and join us for a day of relaxing and enjoying the skies (and some food)! Feel free to bring a dish of your choosing. No landing fee, but must have current AMA to fly. Spectators welcome...

Murder Mystery Dinner Prestonsburg, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 03:00 PM

You Are Here: Home » Event » Murder Mystery Dinner

Huntin' the 606 Prestonsburg, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 600 US-23, Prestonsburg, KY

Huntin' the 606 at 600 US Highway 23 S, Prestonsburg, KY 41653-8541, United States on Sat Sep 25 2021 at 10:00 am to 06:00 pm