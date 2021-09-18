CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medford, WI

Live events Medford — what’s coming up

Medford News Flash
Medford News Flash
 6 days ago

(MEDFORD, WI) Medford has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Medford:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PTUSE_0c0KJfP000

MABON 2021

Athens, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: 246037 Bungaloo Rd, Athens, WI

Mabon marks the second harvest of the Pagan year. During this celebration, we continue to reap the bounty of the hard work of the previous months. The mid-harvest festival, sometimes referred to...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hN48k_0c0KJfP000

Elvis Aloha Show feat. Dakota Pongratz - $25 dinner and show

Stetsonville, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 412 E Centennial Ave, Stetsonville, WI

Dakota age 28 has been performing his tribute to Elvis since age 13. He got his inspiration to become an ETA from his parents at a young age. He performs all over the US and also produces his own...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1P8SWl_0c0KJfP000

Falling into Autumn Decor - DIY Workshop - Munson Bridge

Withee, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: W6462 Bridge Rd, Withee, WI

Kickoff Fall with cute decor and fun! Join us at Munson Bridge Winery with your friends and create! We have a new line up for fall that we cannot wait to share with you! *Please register by...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0emmbJ_0c0KJfP000

Food Pantry

Medford, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 751 Grace Way, Medford, WI

10:00 AM - Noon. The First Baptist Church Food Pantry is open to anyone who has need. It is open Mondays from 10:00 am – noon and Thursdays from noon – 2:00 pm. Coronavirus update: Food Pantry...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12Z1dp_0c0KJfP000

First Ever “U-Pick” at Green Bee Gardens

Medford, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Limited “U-Pick” tickets available. As a preview to what we will be doing next season at the new Green Bee Garden, we welcome you to our temporary little garden plot on Settlement Drive. $20 for...

ABOUT

With Medford News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

