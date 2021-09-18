Live events coming up in Ashland

(ASHLAND, WI) Ashland is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Ashland:

Sparky's 5 Year Anniversary! Washburn, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Address: 30990 Nolander Rd, Washburn, WI

We can't believe it has been 5 years!!! We can't thank our customers enough for all the support and business you have given us!!! On September 18th we will be having our 5 year anniversary party...

Mental Health First Aid Training Washburn, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Mental Health First Aid Training is on Facebook. To connect with Mental Health First Aid Training, join Facebook today.

Drop-in Resume Reviews Ashland, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 11:30 AM

Get feedback on your resume without having to schedule an appointment! Simply stop by the room 202A in the Student Services Commons on the second floor of the Ponzio Campus Center to see Julie...

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 1 E Bayfield St, Washburn, WI

Lake Superior driftwood carvings, paintings, drawings and wood block prints from Black Bear Studios (Gina Winther). These works explore, incorporate and interpret nature, icons and relics, folk...

Washburn Wednesday Washburn, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Each Wednesday from June 16th until the end of September Washburn will be the place to be on Wednesdays. Stop by for live music, gallery tours, the farmers market, sales, specials, events and...