Mendota, CA

Mendota events coming soon

Mendota News Flash
Mendota News Flash
 6 days ago

(MENDOTA, CA) Mendota has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Mendota:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bZdAP_0c0KJbs600

SHORDIE SHORDIE & BOE SOSA LIVE IN FRESNO CA

Fresno, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:30 PM

Address: 838 F Street, Fresno, CA 93706

TEAMACTIVE & 10/10 STUDIOS / SHORDIE SHORDIE AND BOE SOSA LIVE IN FRESNO CA OCT 2 DOORS OPEN 7PM . ALL AGES (10$ PRE SALE ) AZTECA THEATER .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PP6LV_0c0KJbs600

Parent-Teacher Conferences

Firebaugh, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 08:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 10:30 AM

Address: 1600 16th St, Firebaugh, CA

Parent-Teacher Conferences is on Facebook. To connect with Parent-Teacher Conferences, join Facebook today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LSyLy_0c0KJbs600

Prospering financially through the Storm

Fresno, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 09:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: 2385 South Fairview Avenue, Fresno, CA 93706

In partnership with Faith in the Valley's Hope and Healing Campaign , the Epsilon Delta Sigma Chapter is proud to promote Financial health

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37b86k_0c0KJbs600

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

San Joaquin, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, San Joaquin, CA 93660

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=186DKr_0c0KJbs600

Room Service at Reno's for Kerman Harvest Festival!

Kerman, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 769 S Madera Ave, Kerman, CA

ROOM SERVICE is a top-notch Classic Rock, Pop, Country and Variety band that is available to rock your club, party, corporate event, or any other special...

Mendota News Flash

Mendota News Flash

Mendota, CA
With Mendota News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

