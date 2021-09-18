Crossett calendar: What's coming up

(CROSSETT, AR) Live events are lining up on the Crossett calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Crossett:

Knife Skills for Kids Farmerville, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: 210 E Water St, Farmerville, LA

Fun upcoming workshop here at the Union Parish LSU AgCenter for 4-H. Scan the QRL code with you phone to sign up! Seating is limited! Money can be paid before or day of workshop. If you have any...

Football at University of Arkansas Monticello Monticello, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 346 University Dr, Monticello, AR

Henderson State University 1100 Henderson St, Arkadelphia, AR 71999 870-230-5000 or 800-228-7333 hsuinfo@hsu.edu

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Address: 146 Dearman Drive, Monticello, AR

This event gives you strategies and skills to survive an active shooter incident. Whether you carry a concealed weapon or you are unarmed, we are going to teach you how to put yourself, and your...

Mixed Reality im Vergleich Collinston, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Address: Hertichstraße 81, 71229 Leonberg

Mixed Reality und Augmented Reality im Vergleich - Anmeldung für die digitale Teilnahme

Tween Group Sunday Funday Bastrop, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: 10091 Peach Orchard Rd, Bastrop, LA

Tween Group Sunday Funday is on Facebook. To connect with Tween Group Sunday Funday, join Facebook today.