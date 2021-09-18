CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Crossett, AR

Crossett calendar: What's coming up

Crossett Times
Crossett Times
 6 days ago

(CROSSETT, AR) Live events are lining up on the Crossett calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Crossett:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2chCaQ_0c0KJazN00

Knife Skills for Kids

Farmerville, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: 210 E Water St, Farmerville, LA

Fun upcoming workshop here at the Union Parish LSU AgCenter for 4-H. Scan the QRL code with you phone to sign up! Seating is limited! Money can be paid before or day of workshop. If you have any...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OHhcs_0c0KJazN00

Football at University of Arkansas Monticello

Monticello, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 346 University Dr, Monticello, AR

Henderson State University 1100 Henderson St, Arkadelphia, AR 71999 870-230-5000 or 800-228-7333 hsuinfo@hsu.edu

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=004j1Z_0c0KJazN00

Active Shooter Defense Training – Strategies for protecting your congregation, your workplace, your family – Monticello, AR

Monticello, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Address: 146 Dearman Drive, Monticello, AR

This event gives you strategies and skills to survive an active shooter incident. Whether you carry a concealed weapon or you are unarmed, we are going to teach you how to put yourself, and your...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tlZmn_0c0KJazN00

Mixed Reality im Vergleich

Collinston, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Address: Hertichstraße 81, 71229 Leonberg

Mixed Reality und Augmented Reality im Vergleich - Anmeldung für die digitale Teilnahme

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ihhBZ_0c0KJazN00

Tween Group Sunday Funday

Bastrop, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: 10091 Peach Orchard Rd, Bastrop, LA

Tween Group Sunday Funday is on Facebook. To connect with Tween Group Sunday Funday, join Facebook today.

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Covid booster shots are rolling out. What does that mean for you?

Health care workers, teachers and other essential personnel have been among the hardest hit by Covid-19 and should qualify for a vaccine booster shot — despite a lack of robust evidence that they need a third dose to protect them against severe disease, the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Arkadelphia, AR
City
Crossett, AR
City
Monticello, AR
CBS News

Kamala Harris' appearance on "The View" delayed by co-hosts' positive COVID-19 tests

Vice President Kamala Harris' appearance on ABC's "The View" Friday morning was delayed when two of the show's co-hosts tested positive for COVID-19 shortly before the interview. "The View's" Joy Behar told viewers Friday that her co-hosts Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro, both fully vaccinated against COVID-19, contracted "breakthrough" infections....
PUBLIC HEALTH
NBC News

Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Trump aides, allies to testify

A congressional committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol issued subpoenas to some of former President Donald Trump's closest advisers. The committee subpoenaed former White House strategist Steve Bannon, former White House chief of Staff Mark Meadows, former social media director Dan Scavino and the former chief of staff to Trump's Defense secretary, Kashyap Patel.
POTUS
The Hill

Grassley announces reelection bid

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) on Friday announced that he's running for reelection in 2022, seeking an eighth term in the upper chamber. Grassley made the announcement on Twitter at 4 a.m., with a GIF of him going out for a morning run. "It’s 4 a.m. in Iowa so I’m running....
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS News

California utility PG&E charged with manslaughter in deadly 2020 wildfire

Pacific Gas & Electric was charged Friday with manslaughter and other crimes after its equipment sparked a Northern California wildfire that killed four people and destroyed hundreds of homes last year, prosecutors said. It is the latest legal action against the nation's largest utility, which pleaded guilty last year to 84 counts of involuntary manslaughter in a 2018 blaze ignited by its long-neglected electrical grid that devastated the town of Paradise and became the deadliest U.S. wildfire in a century.
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stand Up Comedy#La Fun#Union Parish#Qrl#Ar Henderson#Dearman Drive#La Tween Group
Crossett Times

Crossett Times

Crossett, AR
56
Followers
210
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

With Crossett Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy