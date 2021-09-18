What’s up Gonzales: Local events calendar

(GONZALES, TX) Gonzales has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Gonzales:

Club Spinistry Gravel/Bikepacking 101 Overnight Gonzales, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 78 Park Rd 11 S, Gonzales, TX

Saturday overnight at Palmetto State Park Group Campground. Ride your bike there from another location or drive in Saturday afternoon for the clinics. Saturday Itinerary: 3pm - 5pm Check In/Setup...

Open House Flatonia, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Flatonia Fire & Rescue Open House, featuring, Fayette County EMS / Air Evac, Vehicle Extrication, Adult Fire Prevention, Kids Fire Prevention, Recruitment. Cheese Burgers and Corndogs served.

Women Rise Up And Be Encouraged Ministries presents Women Of Royalty Gonzales, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Nov 11, 06:00 PM

Address: 2301 County Road 197, Gonzales, TX 78629

Women Rise Up And Be Encouraged Ministries present Women of Royalty Conference

LADY GAGA CÉLÈBRE LOVE FOR SALE Nixon, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 11:30 AM

Address: 2 Avenue de l'Europe, 78140 Vélizy-Villacoublay

Rejoignez Lady Gaga pour une performance en ligne exclusive avec Westfield Jeudi 30 septembre à 19:30

GIFT Shiner, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 1103 N Ave B, Shiner, TX

GIFT at Shiner Lutheran Church, 1103 N Avenue B, Shiner, United States on Wed Sep 29 2021 at 05:30 pm to 07:00 pm