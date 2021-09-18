CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waimea, HI

What’s up Waimea: Local events calendar

Waimea Journal
Waimea Journal
 6 days ago

(WAIMEA, HI) Waimea is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Waimea area:

Jesus Reigns Celebration

Lihue, HI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 4337 Rice St, Lihue, HI

Jesus Reigns Celebration is on Facebook. To connect with Jesus Reigns Celebration, join Facebook today.

A-Cross Medicine Reviews Course (Sep 18 - 21, 2021)

Koloa, HI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 1571 Poipu Rd, Koloa, HI

A-Cross Medicine Reviews Course is organized by A-Cross Medicine Reviews and will be held from Sep 18 - 21, 2021 at Grand Hyatt Kauai Resort & Spa, Kauai, Hawaii, United States of America. (Sep 18...

Diagnostic Imaging Update on Kauai

Koloa, HI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 1571 Poipu Rd, Koloa, HI

Lectures and cases will cover evidence-based practice techniques and protocols for improved diagnostic accuracy in multiple applications. At the conclusion...

Kauai Culinary Market

Koloa, HI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Address: 2829 Ala Kalanikaumaka St, Koloa, HI

Explore this gourmet farmer’s market every Wednesday and meet local farmers and Kauai grown/Kauai made packaged food vendors. Soak up the sunshine in the Beer & Wine Garden, near Merriman’s, and...

Rising Star Healing System: Practitioner TRAINING & Initiation

Hanalei, HI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Nov 11, 12:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 07:30 PM

Address: Private Res, Princeville, HI 96714

Become a Practitioner of the Rising Star Healing System! Perfect offering for people, animals, Hospitality, Spa's, business and property.

Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas is most popular travel destination this fall, Tripadvisor says

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Planning a trip to Las Vegas this fall? You're not alone. According to Tripadvisor, "Sin City" will be the #1 most popular travel destination this fall. According to the company, more than half (54%) of Americans report planning to travel this fall, between Sept. 1 and Nov. 30. "This is down 13% from the chronically-busiest summer travel season, but notably up 4% from this past spring, and 10% higher than the number of people globally traveling this fall," Tripadvisor said in a release.
LAS VEGAS, NV
ABOUT

With Waimea Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

