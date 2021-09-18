What’s up Waimea: Local events calendar

(WAIMEA, HI) Waimea is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Waimea area:

Jesus Reigns Celebration Lihue, HI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 4337 Rice St, Lihue, HI

Jesus Reigns Celebration is on Facebook. To connect with Jesus Reigns Celebration, join Facebook today.

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 1571 Poipu Rd, Koloa, HI

A-Cross Medicine Reviews Course is organized by A-Cross Medicine Reviews and will be held from Sep 18 - 21, 2021 at Grand Hyatt Kauai Resort & Spa, Kauai, Hawaii, United States of America. (Sep 18...

Diagnostic Imaging Update on Kauai Koloa, HI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 1571 Poipu Rd, Koloa, HI

Lectures and cases will cover evidence-based practice techniques and protocols for improved diagnostic accuracy in multiple applications. At the conclusion...

Kauai Culinary Market Koloa, HI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Address: 2829 Ala Kalanikaumaka St, Koloa, HI

Explore this gourmet farmer’s market every Wednesday and meet local farmers and Kauai grown/Kauai made packaged food vendors. Soak up the sunshine in the Beer & Wine Garden, near Merriman’s, and...

Rising Star Healing System: Practitioner TRAINING & Initiation Hanalei, HI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Nov 11, 12:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 07:30 PM

Address: Private Res, Princeville, HI 96714

Become a Practitioner of the Rising Star Healing System! Perfect offering for people, animals, Hospitality, Spa's, business and property.