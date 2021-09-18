Colville events coming up
(COLVILLE, WA) Live events are coming to Colville.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Colville:
Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 12:00 PM
Address: 302 Park St, Metaline Falls, WA
Teresa is known as the "International First Lady of Piano". She chose The Cutter Theatre to share her acclaimed concert.
Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 05:00 PM
Address: 108 S Main St, Colville, WA
List of Re-Imagined Home upcoming events. Workshops Events by Re-Imagined Home. Events - Window Workshop, Mother's Day Project Workshop, Chalk Paint 101!.
Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 PM
Address: 2537 Sand Canyon Rd, Chewelah, WA
Time: ALL DAY Contact the Pro Shop at 509.935.6807, ext. 1 for more information.
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:30 AM
Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 05:30 AM
Many are feeling a deeper resonance, a call to share their gifts of healing and love, and it's needed more than ever. This powerful workshops allows exploration beyond the conscious "knowing...
Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 10:00 AM
Address: 155 W 1st Ave, Colville, WA
