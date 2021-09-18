CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colville, WA

Colville events coming up

Colville News Beat
 6 days ago

(COLVILLE, WA) Live events are coming to Colville.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Colville:

Teresa Walters

Metaline Falls, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Address: 302 Park St, Metaline Falls, WA

Teresa is known as the "International First Lady of Piano". She chose The Cutter Theatre to share her acclaimed concert.

Window Workshop

Colville, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 108 S Main St, Colville, WA

List of Re-Imagined Home upcoming events. Workshops Events by Re-Imagined Home. Events - Window Workshop, Mother's Day Project Workshop, Chalk Paint 101!.

Tri-County Republicans Golf %26 Banquet

Chewelah, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 2537 Sand Canyon Rd, Chewelah, WA

Time: ALL DAY Contact the Pro Shop at 509.935.6807, ext. 1 for more information.

Family & Systemic Constellation for Healers, Therapists, Practitioners

Kettle Falls, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 05:30 AM

Many are feeling a deeper resonance, a call to share their gifts of healing and love, and it's needed more than ever. This powerful workshops allows exploration beyond the conscious "knowing...

Memorial service

Colville, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: 155 W 1st Ave, Colville, WA

Find the obituary of Evelyn Lucille Hoover (1935 - 2021) from Colville, WA. Leave your condolences to the family on this memorial page or send flowers to show you care.

Colville News Beat

Colville, WA
