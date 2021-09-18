What’s up Elizabeth: Local events calendar
(ELIZABETH, CO) Elizabeth is ready for live events.
With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.
Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Elizabeth:
Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 03:30 AM
Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 06:00 PM
Address: 40255 Co Rd 13, Elizabeth, CO
Trunk show and boot measuring for gorgeous Kingsley boots with @Happy Horse Tack. You do NOT have to buy boots just because you book a fitting slot! Fitting sign up email: jess@happyhorse wbr span...
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 02:00 PM
Address: 36998 Timber Dr, Elizabeth, CO
Come to the Ranch and help as we prepare for our upcoming Flag Dedication & Open House. Lunch will be provided. We'll be sprucing up the property, cleaning the barn, arenas, doing grounds...
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM
Address: 2077 CO-83, Franktown, CO
RIDE STARTS AT TAKOTA TAVERN- KSU 11 am. ENDS AT STAGECOACH. Please join us for the upcoming 2021 Colorado Wounded Vet Run supporting our local wounded veterans.
Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 01:00 AM
Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 05:00 PM
Address: 650 Beverly St, Elizabeth, CO
PAINT RECYCLING DROP OFF EVENT Tuesday, September 28th 2:00 p.m - 6:00 p.m Big R located at 650 Beverly St in Elizabeth This event is free and available to all residents, non-residents, and...
Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 09:00 AM
Address: 95 Ute Ave, Kiowa, CO
This meeting is open to the public. The Board of County Commissioners will meet on September 20, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. for a Work Study Session to Review and Discuss Impacts on Design/ RFP Release...
