Coming soon: Sweetwater events

(SWEETWATER, TX) Live events are coming to Sweetwater.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Sweetwater area:

Gather Women Conference Snyder, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 700 25th St, Snyder, TX

List of Bliss Ladies Ministry upcoming events. Business Events by Bliss Ladies Ministry. Events - Gather Women Conference.

ASES Varsity Football @ Hermleigh Hermleigh, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:30 PM

The Hermleigh (TX) varsity football team has a home non-conference game vs. All Saints Episcopal School (Lubbock, TX) on Friday, August 27 @ 7:30p.

September Club Tournament Sweetwater, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM

September club tournament will be at Lake Sweetwater on September 25th. Also check out other

12th Annual Fall Motorcycle Rally and Cook-off Sweetwater, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:59 PM

Address: Sweetwater, TX

The 12th Annual Jaycee Roosters Fall Motorcycle Rally, Cook-off, and Swap Meet will be held at Sweetwater Lake Park in Sweetwater, Texas. Gates open at noon on Friday. There will be live music on...

Mitchell County 4-H Archery Safety Class 440 E 2nd St Colorado City Colorado City, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: 440 E 2nd St, Colorado City, TX

4-H Youth interested in archery, from 1st year shooter to returning youth. Course is required to join the 4-H archery project. Coaches are all certified instructors. 4-H enrollment is required...