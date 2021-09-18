CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trinidad calendar: Events coming up

 6 days ago

(TRINIDAD, CO) Live events are lining up on the Trinidad calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Trinidad:

2021 Purgatoire River Annual Fall Cleanup

Trinidad, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 224 North Chestnut Street, Trinidad, CO 81082

Join us for the 2021 Purgatoire River Annual Fall Cleanup! Come help take care of your river plus free snacks, speakers & river goodies!

Bolonium w/ Gort Vs. Goom

Trinidad, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 421 N Commercial St, Trinidad, CO

Check out the past concert and event calendar for Bolonium in Denver & Boulder along with detailed ticket and venue information including photos, videos, bios, maps and more.

Smithsonian Free Museum Day

Trinidad, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: 312 E Main St, Trinidad, CO

As a proud Smithsonian affiliate, we are excited to participate in the free Museum Day on Sept. 18. Museum Day is a one-day event in which participating museums and cultural institutions across...

Men's & Women's Soccer vs CWC

Trinidad, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Address: 700 Smith Ave, Trinidad, CO

Men's & Women's Soccer vs CWC at Central Park, 700 Smith Ave, Trinidad, CO 81082, Trinidad, United States on Sat Sep 18 2021 at 01:00 pm

What We Have Become Tour

Trinidad, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Address: 125 N. Chestnut St., Trinidad, CO 81082

The masked men of the progressive metal band Infinite Conscious will be touring through CO in support of their new album What We Have Become

Trinidad Tidings: Trinidad Appreciation Weekend is coming up

Big Lagoon artist Matthew Dodge has an exhibit of his latest work at Forbes & Associates in Saunders Plaza in Trinidad through Oct. 26. Matthew’s technique is self-developed. He takes photographs in local natural settings, digitally edits them, prints them on canvas, and then meticulously hand-colors them, using a variety of color media. After coloring he hand-carves the images using rotary engraving tools and X-Acto knives until the realized image is revealed.
