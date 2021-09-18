CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawkinsville, GA

Live events Hawkinsville — what’s coming up

Hawkinsville Times
Hawkinsville Times
 6 days ago

(HAWKINSVILLE, GA) Hawkinsville is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Hawkinsville:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rf48E_0c0KJJB800

Lush Art Maker Market

Perry, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Lush Arts will be hosting a Makers Market at their studio in Perry! I will be there with my Magical Creations so please come visit. There will be lots of other talented Makers there and the chance...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2amDh2_0c0KJJB800

Family Reunion Fund Raiser

Cochran, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Jan 01, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Jan 01, 12:00 PM

Address: TBD, Cochran, GA 31014

Family Reunion Fund Raiser for the Gilbert, Johnson, Clarks, Ates, & Moss Family. Uniting family together.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fcANq_0c0KJJB800

2021 NBHA GEORGIA STATE SHOW

Perry, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 401 Larry Walker Pkwy, Perry, GA

2021 NBHA GEORGIA STATE SHOW at Georgia National Fairgrounds & Agricenter, Elko, United States on Thu Sep 16 2021 at 09:00 am to Sun Sep 19 2021 at 10:00 pm

Hometown Heroes Open Car Show

Perry, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: 401 Larry Walker Pkwy, Perry, GA

CGMC presents the Annual Hometown Heroes Car, Truck, and Motorcycle Open Car Show at the Georgia National Fairgrounds in Perry, GA!! We have outgrown local retail lots and are bigger and better...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4B84SD_0c0KJJB800

HALO Group of Middle Georgia annual charity ride

Perry, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:30 AM

Address: 1105 Main St, Perry, GA

List of New Life Through Faith Ministry upcoming events. Nonprofit Events by New Life Through Faith Ministry. Events - HALO Group of Middle Georgia annual char

ABOUT

With Hawkinsville Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

