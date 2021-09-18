CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jerseyville, IL

Events on the Jerseyville calendar

 6 days ago

(JERSEYVILLE, IL) Live events are lining up on the Jerseyville calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Jerseyville:

Jonathan Baker live at Aerie's Resort & Winery

Grafton, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 14 W Main St, Grafton, IL

Take the shuttle or Grafton Sky Tour up to the beautiful Aerie's Winery & Resort. Performing some of the greatest classic & southern rock hits. Featuring Derek Bonn on Drums. www.jbakerlive.

Paranormal Access Event at Cheney Mansion, Jerseyville, IL Sat. Oct 2nd.

Jerseyville, IL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Address: 601 North State Street, Jerseyville, IL 62052

Paranormal Access Ghost Hunting Event at The Haunted Cheney Mansion on Sat., October 2nd, 2021

Cheney Mansion Ghost Hunt

Jerseyville, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 02:00 AM

The haunted Cheney Mansion is a haven for the paranormal. Our overnight Ghost Hunt at this location will definitely test your nerve. Ghost Hunters that have dared to enter this mansion have...

AMY ADAMS CANCER BENEFIT

Grafton, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Address: 215 Water St, Grafton, IL

Amy Adams, a former employee of ours and the wife of Aaron Adams is in the fight of her life. Aaron is a bartender/manager for us and has been with us since the day we opened the doors in Grafton...

Riverside Flea Market

Grafton, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 401 Front St, Grafton, IL

The Loading Dock is host to one of the regions largest flea markets. Guaranteed treasure-hunting fun through a wide selection of antiques, crafts,

