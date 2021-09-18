Live events Kingstree — what’s coming up
(KINGSTREE, SC) Kingstree is ready for live events.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.
These events are coming up in the Kingstree area:
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM
Address: 100 New Zion Road, Lake City, SC 29560
The BOOtanical Garden will come alive on Saturday, October 30!
Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 07:45 AM
Come join us for a day of worship, word, and fellowship as we celebrate another year that God has blessed us with here at Broad Swamp PH Church.
Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 04:00 PM
Address: 118 E Main St, Lake City, SC
Come out to Green Frog Social House on Friday for live music and great food.
Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 08:00 AM
Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 02:00 PM
Address: 105 Henry St, Lake City, SC
The Jones Carter Gallery will feature artwork by artist William McCullough. McCullough has spent years honing his skills in creating landscapes and still-life paintings. This show includes many of...
Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 02:00 PM
Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM
Address: 100 New Zion Road, Lake City, SC 29560
Join us in the garden for our FREE Evening Wine Walk!
