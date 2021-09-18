CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingstree, SC

Live events Kingstree — what’s coming up

Kingstree News Beat
Kingstree News Beat
 6 days ago

(KINGSTREE, SC) Kingstree is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Kingstree area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ouOCU_0c0KJHPg00

BOOtanical Garden 2021

Lake City, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 100 New Zion Road, Lake City, SC 29560

The BOOtanical Garden will come alive on Saturday, October 30!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Y0OTT_0c0KJHPg00

Homecoming

Kingstree, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 07:45 AM

Come join us for a day of worship, word, and fellowship as we celebrate another year that God has blessed us with here at Broad Swamp PH Church.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cfwlL_0c0KJHPg00

Live Music at Green Frog Social House

Lake City, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 118 E Main St, Lake City, SC

Come out to Green Frog Social House on Friday for live music and great food.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Jj2rX_0c0KJHPg00

William McCullough: Light in the South Exhibit

Lake City, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 105 Henry St, Lake City, SC

The Jones Carter Gallery will feature artwork by artist William McCullough. McCullough has spent years honing his skills in creating landscapes and still-life paintings. This show includes many of...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vApNU_0c0KJHPg00

2021 MFBG Evening Wine Walk (FREE)

Lake City, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 100 New Zion Road, Lake City, SC 29560

Join us in the garden for our FREE Evening Wine Walk!

Learn More

Comments / 0

Kingstree News Beat

Kingstree News Beat

Kingstree, SC
ABOUT

With Kingstree News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

