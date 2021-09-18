CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carroll, IA

Live events on the horizon in Carroll

Carroll Journal
Carroll Journal
 6 days ago

(CARROLL, IA) Live events are coming to Carroll.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Carroll:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1owAYA_0c0KJAEb00

Maker Monday!

Carroll, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 118 E 5th St, Carroll, IA

Come in on your day off of school and have fun with Play-Doh AND.... Legos. Legos and MORE LEGOS! Let's see what you can build!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20bpOt_0c0KJAEb00

Tournament of champions

Carroll, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Address: 20069 Olympic Ave, Carroll, IA

golf courses from all over Iowa send their mens league champions to compete for 1 title

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dpa24_0c0KJAEb00

Bereavement Support

Carroll, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 311 S Clark St, Carroll, IA

Through bereavement support services, people find a common ground as we learn about life and loss together. Any person who has lost a son or daughter, husband or wife, parent, sibling, friend, or...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EFLs7_0c0KJAEb00

Carroll Community Chorus Rehearsals

Carroll, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 938 S Grant Rd, Carroll, IA

The Carroll Community Chorus will start rehearsals on Tuesday September 21st from 6:30 to 8:00pm at the Church of Christ on South Grant Road. The rehearsals will be Tuesdays until the concert on...

Parkinson's Support Group and Exercise Sessions

Carroll, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Address: 311 S Clark St, Carroll, IA

The Parkinson's Support Group and Exercise Program helps enhance muscle function and body movement and seeks to delay the progression of Parkinson's disease and other neurological conditions. This...

ABOUT

With Carroll Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

