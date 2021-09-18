Events on the Jamestown calendar

(JAMESTOWN, TN) Jamestown has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Jamestown:

Cordell Hull School Day Byrdstown, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Address: 1300 Cordell Hull Memorial Dr, Byrdstown, TN

As part of Cordell Hull Day, we will be hosting a school day. All school and homeschooled kids are invited for this great event. We will have blacksmithing, marble making, spinning, animal...

“Beat Out Covid” Cardio Drumming Albany, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 06:45 AM

Join us for a special cardio drumming session to “Beat out Covid”. Donations will be accepted to put toward our friends in need. This event will be held outside of our EF gym. If you have...

Parachutes Away Byrdstown, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: 1300 Cordell Hull Memorial Dr, Byrdstown, TN

Join Interpretive Ranger Robert to make mini parachutes. He will discuss the history of parachutes and their impact on WW II. They were used to carry supplies and troops into hard-to-reach places...

Youth Summit Meeting Sunbright, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 7895 Morgan County Hwy, Sunbright, TN

This is the church’s primary weekly youth group meeting. Everyone who leads our youth has passed a criminal background check and gone through the church’s interview process. All youth from grades...

Worship Service Sunbright, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Address: 7895 Morgan County Hwy, Sunbright, TN

Weekly Worship service where groups and/or special music, fellowship, testimonies, and preaching lead by our Pastor are the various elements included in most services. Everyone is invited to...