Storm Lake events coming soon

(STORM LAKE, IA) Storm Lake has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Storm Lake:

Jones Nursery Pumpkin Patch & Petting Zoo Storm Lake, IA

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 861 IA-7, Storm Lake, IA

First 50 people will receive a gift from BVRMC! A portion of the proceeds benefit BVRMC.

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: 217 S 1st Ave, Rembrandt, IA

CROCKS • STONEWARE • TOYS • ANTIQUES PRIMITIVES & COLLECTIBLES • HOUSEHOLD HUGE LIVE AUCTION CLICK HERE TO VIEW PHOTOS & MORE Sunday, September 19, 2021 • 11:00 A.M. (Open House from 2-5 p.m. on...

SL UNITED COFFEE - UNITED COMMUNITY HEALTH CENTER Storm Lake, IA

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 08:30 AM

Please join us for a Storm Lake United Coffee at United Community Health Center. Come learn about their new providers and take a tour of the newly renovated building. This event is free and open...

Annual Fall Flea Market Cherokee, IA

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Address: 900 N 2nd St suite b, Cherokee, IA

We are having our annual Flea Market on September 25th from 9am to 2pm. There is no cost to set up. So if you specialize in antiques, vintage, re-purposed, etc. come on out for a great time and...

Friday Night Music: She's With Us Linn Grove, IA

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 04:30 PM

Address: 5079 180th Ave, Linn Grove, IA

Friday Night Music: She's With Us is on Facebook. To connect with Friday Night Music: She's With Us, join Facebook today.