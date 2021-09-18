CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairmont, MN

Fairmont calendar: Coming events

Fairmont Journal
Fairmont Journal
 6 days ago

(FAIRMONT, MN) Fairmont has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Fairmont:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Em86v_0c0KJ6mw00

Storytime

Estherville, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Address: 613 E Central Ave, Estherville, IA

Join us in the Community Room of the EPL for an in-person Storytime. Storytime starts at 10:30 am and will include a combination of reading, fingerplays, songs, and an activity.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42tbZx_0c0KJ6mw00

LEGO City Night!

Blue Earth, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 124 W 7th St, Blue Earth, MN

Help us build a city out of legos! We will have Snacks, drinks, and music! **ALL LEGOS WILL BE SANITIZED BEFORE AND AFTER!*

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2A024D_0c0KJ6mw00

Rummage and Bake Sale

Estherville, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 102 S 8th St, Estherville, IA

RUMMAGE & BAKE SALE Friday, September 17th 8am - 6pm Saturday, September 18th 8am - Noon YOUTH GROUP CAR WASH in parking lot for only $5 per car! Estherville United Methodist Church 102 S 8th...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iRmDC_0c0KJ6mw00

Alumni Game 2021

Estherville, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Address: 300 S 18th St, Estherville, IA

We are excited to once again host an Alumni Game! The game will take place at 2:00 PM, with food and drinks to follow. The team will also be hosting Waldorf University of Friday night if anybody...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25VjLv_0c0KJ6mw00

Advance Pistol - basic gunfighting.

Granada, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 03:00 PM

This class is a level 2 event. Basic, safe gun handling skills are required. Expect to fire 200+ rounds during the day. All drills will be demonstrated and supervised by SIG master pistol...

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ABOUT

With Fairmont Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

