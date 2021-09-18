Live events on the horizon in Spencer

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spencer Times
 6 days ago

(SPENCER, IA) Live events are coming to Spencer.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Spencer area:

Skillet

Spencer, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 800 W 18th St, Spencer, IA

The clay county fair is the second biggest county fair in the world and we are hoping to make it the biggest in the world.

Commander Night!

Spencer, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 414 Grand Ave, Spencer, IA

Join us at 7pm for Commander! Bring your most well-tuned, your most political, your most hilarious, or your most favorite Commander Decks in and challenge your other Magic players! We will get you...

Friday Night Magic - Draft!

Spencer, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 08:30 PM

Address: 414 Grand Ave, Spencer, IA

Join us for Draft for Friday Night Magic! We are one of the most prolific drafting game stores in the *WORLD* and we have an awesome community that welcomes players of all stripes of experience...

Dinner & A Free Movie at SAAC

Spencer, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 1st Ave E, Spencer, IA

Join us a for a meal and then stay to watch the hilarious comedy, War with Grandpa! This event is open to the public and we encourage families to attend! There is not cost to attend the movie.

Spencer: 150 years

Spencer, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: 7 Grand Ave, Spencer, IA

An exhibit highlighting the early years of Spencer residents, businesses, and important events. Including how Spencer got its name, images of early Spencer, list of mayors, artifacts from various...

Spencer Times

Spencer, IA
42
Followers
234
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

With Spencer Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

