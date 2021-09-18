CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monett, MO

What’s up Monett: Local events calendar

Monett News Alert
Monett News Alert
 6 days ago

(MONETT, MO) Monett is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Monett:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SGcuM_0c0KIzqV00

C&M Circus is coming to Monett, MO!

Monett, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 115 S Lincoln Ave #2367, Monett, MO

The Culpepper & Merriweather Circus is coming to Monett, MO on September 18th & 19th! Four shows will be performed under our old-fashioned Big Top. Location: South Park Behind YMCA Showtimes both...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2guFlv_0c0KIzqV00

Monett Farmers Market

Monett, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Season: Summer Market Hours: May 1 - October, 2021Saturdays, 8AM - 12PM Location: Jerry D. Hall pavilion, 490 East Front Street

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zxx0t_0c0KIzqV00

Verona Baptist Church 100 Year Celebration.

Verona, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 115 S 1st St, Verona, MO

Join us for lunch and music and fellowship as VBC celebrates 100 years.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35rMus_0c0KIzqV00

Hnd meeting

Pierce City, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Meeting for car show and howdy neighbor days will be September 19th at 3 pm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YYh9U_0c0KIzqV00

Industry Partner Luncheon

Monett, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: 2 David Sippy Dr, Monett, MO

Industry Partner Luncheon is on Facebook. To connect with Industry Partner Luncheon, join Facebook today.

