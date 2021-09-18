Craig events coming soon

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
(CRAIG, CO) Craig is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Craig:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AqJ1x_0c0KIyxm00

Thomas Noble Memorial Golf Tournament

Craig, CO

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Address: 2179 CO-394, Craig, CO

Find the details of golf tournaments in Craig, Colorado. Charity events, golf summer camps in Craig, Colorado, tickets and events at the top golf courses in Craig, Colorado

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eDzcK_0c0KIyxm00

Clean and Sober: Community Service Day

Craig, CO

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 2143-2199, Jeffcoat Dr, Craig, CO

Let's spruce up the dog park before winter hits! Bring gloves, wear closed toed shoes and clothes that you won't mind getting dirty. Clean and Sober Craig events build community through recovery...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uw4bV_0c0KIyxm00

Fuller Center Meeting

Craig, CO

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 06:30 PM

Address: 678 School St, Craig, CO

Our regular meeting with discussions involving affordable housing needs in Craig and Moffat County. Work & serve projects ongoing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L1toI_0c0KIyxm00

RU

Craig, CO

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 3900 E Victory Way, Craig, CO

Reformers Unanimous - Faith Based Recovery Program Every Friday Night @ 7 pm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00bhUK_0c0KIyxm00

Moffat County Invitational

Craig, CO

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 1009 S Ranney St, Craig, CO

MileSplits official entries list for the 2021 Moffat County Invitational, hosted by Moffat County High School in Craig CO.

