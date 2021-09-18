Craig events coming soon

(CRAIG, CO) Craig is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Craig:

Thomas Noble Memorial Golf Tournament Craig, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Address: 2179 CO-394, Craig, CO

Find the details of golf tournaments in Craig, Colorado. Charity events, golf summer camps in Craig, Colorado, tickets and events at the top golf courses in Craig, Colorado

Clean and Sober: Community Service Day Craig, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 2143-2199, Jeffcoat Dr, Craig, CO

Let's spruce up the dog park before winter hits! Bring gloves, wear closed toed shoes and clothes that you won't mind getting dirty. Clean and Sober Craig events build community through recovery...

Fuller Center Meeting Craig, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 06:30 PM

Address: 678 School St, Craig, CO

Our regular meeting with discussions involving affordable housing needs in Craig and Moffat County. Work & serve projects ongoing.

RU Craig, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 3900 E Victory Way, Craig, CO

Reformers Unanimous - Faith Based Recovery Program Every Friday Night @ 7 pm

Moffat County Invitational Craig, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 1009 S Ranney St, Craig, CO

MileSplits official entries list for the 2021 Moffat County Invitational, hosted by Moffat County High School in Craig CO.