Live events on the horizon in Havre

(HAVRE, MT) Live events are lining up on the Havre calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Havre:

Messy Threads Fall Pop-Up Sale Havre, MT

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 336 2nd St, Havre, MT

Please join me at Crawford's Distillery for a Fall Pop-Up Sale with my Messy Threads hand-embroidered pieces. Great prices! Darling pillows, wall-hangings and framed pieces. Stop by and have a...

KNMC Rock Lotto *20th anniversary party* Havre, MT

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 300 13th St W, Havre, MT

KNMC Rock Lotto is an event where local musicians put their name in a drawing to be randomly placed into bands for a one-time only … More

Sonata Tramontana Big Sandy, MT

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Nov 11, 08:00 PM

Address: 254 Johannes Ave, Big Sandy, MT 59520

Carrie Krause, violin, and John Lenti, lute, perform 17th century sonatas.

Havre Festival Days 2021 Havre, MT

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Havre Festival Days 2021 is on Facebook. To connect with Havre Festival Days 2021, join Facebook today.

Mamma Mia! Havre, MT

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Address: Cowan Hall, Cowan Dr, Havre, MT

Tickets on sale August 17 at noon! PRODUCED BY JON & CLAIRE STONER September 10-11, 16-18, & 23-25 at 8:00 pm September 12 & 25 at 2:00 pm The 2pm performances will follow social distancing...