CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Havre, MT

Live events on the horizon in Havre

Havre Digest
Havre Digest
 6 days ago

(HAVRE, MT) Live events are lining up on the Havre calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Havre:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00M0W8_0c0KIwCK00

Messy Threads Fall Pop-Up Sale

Havre, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 336 2nd St, Havre, MT

Please join me at Crawford's Distillery for a Fall Pop-Up Sale with my Messy Threads hand-embroidered pieces. Great prices! Darling pillows, wall-hangings and framed pieces. Stop by and have a...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23LwTY_0c0KIwCK00

KNMC Rock Lotto *20th anniversary party*

Havre, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 300 13th St W, Havre, MT

KNMC Rock Lotto is an event where local musicians put their name in a drawing to be randomly placed into bands for a one-time only … More

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vIZsA_0c0KIwCK00

Sonata Tramontana

Big Sandy, MT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Nov 11, 08:00 PM

Address: 254 Johannes Ave, Big Sandy, MT 59520

Carrie Krause, violin, and John Lenti, lute, perform 17th century sonatas.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1G3pUb_0c0KIwCK00

Havre Festival Days 2021

Havre, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Havre Festival Days 2021 is on Facebook. To connect with Havre Festival Days 2021, join Facebook today.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3imhtG_0c0KIwCK00

Mamma Mia!

Havre, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Address: Cowan Hall, Cowan Dr, Havre, MT

Tickets on sale August 17 at noon! PRODUCED BY JON & CLAIRE STONER September 10-11, 16-18, & 23-25 at 8:00 pm September 12 & 25 at 2:00 pm The 2pm performances will follow social distancing...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Just for Laughs, Moontower Comedy Festival Launch Moontower Just for Laughs Austin

Just for Laughs is partnering with Moontower Comedy Festival to launch Moontower Just for Laughs Austin, scheduled to take place April 2022 in Texas. The event is produced by Paramount Theatre. The event combines the leading comedy presence of Just For Laughs with the intimate feel of the Moontower Comedy Festival in hopes of creating an inimitable night of comedy and culture for Austin, a city that is no stranger to hosting large cultural events as annual host of South by Southwest and the Grand Prix. While Just for Laughs has been crucial in bringing live comedy to the mainstream, the...
FESTIVAL
Havre Digest

Havre Digest

Havre, MT
40
Followers
233
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

With Havre Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy