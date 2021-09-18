Guymon events calendar

(GUYMON, OK) Live events are lining up on the Guymon calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Guymon area:

Concert by Grammy-nominated Artist on Liberal's Largest Pipe Organ Liberal, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 05:20 PM

Address: 116 W 3rd St, Liberal, KS

In just over two weeks, on September 18 & 19 (Saturday at 6:30 p.m. & Sunday at 11:00 a.m.), Doctor Jan Kraybill - a grammy-nominated organist and curator of the renowned Kauffman Casavant Organ...

New Instructor Workshop -Sept 23-34 Liberal, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 01:30 PM

Address: 1801 N Kansas Ave, Liberal, KS

*Masks Currently Required at Seward County Community College* Sept 23-8:30am-5:00pm; Sept 24-8:00am-3:30pm The New Instructor Workshop is designed specifically for individuals from business...

Centennial Celebration with Dinner & Concert Liberal, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 06:30 PM

Address: 116 W 3rd St, Liberal, KS

Liberal First United Methodist Church welcomes all to a night of yummy food and beautiful organ music by Grammy Nominated Organist, Dr. Jan Kraybill. Saturday, September 18, 2021 at 5:00pm dinner...

TCEC at Guymon Fiesta Guymon, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 116 NE 5th St, Guymon, OK

TCEC continues to support community celebrations. Come out and join us. There will fun for all. The Guymon Fiesta is held on the street at Fifth and Main, celebrating our community and its...

Guymon Pioneer Days 2021 Guymon, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 09:00 PM

The best of the best will be in Guymon for the 89th Guymon Pioneer Days Rodeo. Fan favorites will be competing for the coveted custom-made belt with Montana Silversmith's custom-created conchos...