CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Guymon, OK

Guymon events calendar

Guymon Journal
Guymon Journal
 6 days ago

(GUYMON, OK) Live events are lining up on the Guymon calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Guymon area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AVPP9_0c0KIuQs00

Concert by Grammy-nominated Artist on Liberal's Largest Pipe Organ

Liberal, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 05:20 PM

Address: 116 W 3rd St, Liberal, KS

In just over two weeks, on September 18 & 19 (Saturday at 6:30 p.m. & Sunday at 11:00 a.m.), Doctor Jan Kraybill - a grammy-nominated organist and curator of the renowned Kauffman Casavant Organ...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HrqmT_0c0KIuQs00

New Instructor Workshop -Sept 23-34

Liberal, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 01:30 PM

Address: 1801 N Kansas Ave, Liberal, KS

*Masks Currently Required at Seward County Community College* Sept 23-8:30am-5:00pm; Sept 24-8:00am-3:30pm The New Instructor Workshop is designed specifically for individuals from business...

Learn More

Centennial Celebration with Dinner & Concert

Liberal, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 06:30 PM

Address: 116 W 3rd St, Liberal, KS

Liberal First United Methodist Church welcomes all to a night of yummy food and beautiful organ music by Grammy Nominated Organist, Dr. Jan Kraybill. Saturday, September 18, 2021 at 5:00pm dinner...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45MN76_0c0KIuQs00

TCEC at Guymon Fiesta

Guymon, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 116 NE 5th St, Guymon, OK

TCEC continues to support community celebrations. Come out and join us. There will fun for all. The Guymon Fiesta is held on the street at Fifth and Main, celebrating our community and its...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2q5mly_0c0KIuQs00

Guymon Pioneer Days 2021

Guymon, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 09:00 PM

The best of the best will be in Guymon for the 89th Guymon Pioneer Days Rodeo. Fan favorites will be competing for the coveted custom-made belt with Montana Silversmith's custom-created conchos...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Covid booster shots are rolling out. What does that mean for you?

Health care workers, teachers and other essential personnel have been among the hardest hit by Covid-19 and should qualify for a vaccine booster shot — despite a lack of robust evidence that they need a third dose to protect them against severe disease, the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Government
Guymon, OK
Government
City
Guymon, OK
CBS News

Kamala Harris' appearance on "The View" delayed by co-hosts' positive COVID-19 tests

Vice President Kamala Harris' appearance on ABC's "The View" Friday morning was delayed when two of the show's co-hosts tested positive for COVID-19 shortly before the interview. "The View's" Joy Behar told viewers Friday that her co-hosts Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro, both fully vaccinated against COVID-19, contracted "breakthrough" infections....
PUBLIC HEALTH
NBC News

Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Trump aides, allies to testify

A congressional committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol issued subpoenas to some of former President Donald Trump's closest advisers. The committee subpoenaed former White House strategist Steve Bannon, former White House chief of Staff Mark Meadows, former social media director Dan Scavino and the former chief of staff to Trump's Defense secretary, Kashyap Patel.
POTUS
The Hill

Grassley announces reelection bid

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) on Friday announced that he's running for reelection in 2022, seeking an eighth term in the upper chamber. Grassley made the announcement on Twitter at 4 a.m., with a GIF of him going out for a morning run. "It’s 4 a.m. in Iowa so I’m running....
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS News

California utility PG&E charged with manslaughter in deadly 2020 wildfire

Pacific Gas & Electric was charged Friday with manslaughter and other crimes after its equipment sparked a Northern California wildfire that killed four people and destroyed hundreds of homes last year, prosecutors said. It is the latest legal action against the nation's largest utility, which pleaded guilty last year to 84 counts of involuntary manslaughter in a 2018 blaze ignited by its long-neglected electrical grid that devastated the town of Paradise and became the deadliest U.S. wildfire in a century.
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Ne#Tcec#Guymon Pioneer Days Rodeo
Guymon Journal

Guymon Journal

Guymon, OK
21
Followers
202
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

With Guymon Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy