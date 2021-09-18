CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olive Hill, KY

Olive Hill calendar: Coming events

Olive Hill Bulletin
Olive Hill Bulletin
 6 days ago

(OLIVE HILL, KY) Olive Hill has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Olive Hill:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bmZ52_0c0KItY900

Arts & Antiques Fair

Morehead, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 205 E Main St, Morehead, KY

A day of enjoying the arts and antiques in Morehead. there will be artists vendors selling and demonstrating. There will be antique vendors selling their antiques. You don't want to miss a day of...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42ZDMm_0c0KItY900

Golden Shoals | Sawstone

Morehead, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 175 E Main St, Morehead, KY

Golden Shoals live at Sawstone Friday, September 24 8:00PM - 11:00PM FREE SHOW

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Jn1WE_0c0KItY900

High End Estate Sale

Olive Hill, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 AM

This is an estate with a great mix of antiques and modern day furnishings. Well kept and appreciated. For locals who remember many of these fine pieces came from Irish Acres Antiques. We do offer...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FTlcp_0c0KItY900

Henri’s Bar and Grill

Olive Hill, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Henri’s Bar and Grill Hosted By Moonlight Mile. Event starts at Sat Sep 18 2021 at 07:00 pm and happening at Olive Hill., Moonlight Mile Live

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=368sPg_0c0KItY900

Blue and Gold Championship of Marching Bands

Morehead, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Held on MSU Campus at the Football Stadium. For more information visit them on the web at www.moreheadstate.edu or email msubands@moreheadstate.edu

