Olive Hill calendar: Coming events

(OLIVE HILL, KY) Olive Hill has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Olive Hill:

Arts & Antiques Fair Morehead, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 205 E Main St, Morehead, KY

A day of enjoying the arts and antiques in Morehead. there will be artists vendors selling and demonstrating. There will be antique vendors selling their antiques. You don't want to miss a day of...

Golden Shoals | Sawstone Morehead, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 175 E Main St, Morehead, KY

Golden Shoals live at Sawstone Friday, September 24 8:00PM - 11:00PM FREE SHOW

High End Estate Sale Olive Hill, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 AM

This is an estate with a great mix of antiques and modern day furnishings. Well kept and appreciated. For locals who remember many of these fine pieces came from Irish Acres Antiques. We do offer...

Henri’s Bar and Grill Olive Hill, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Henri’s Bar and Grill Hosted By Moonlight Mile. Event starts at Sat Sep 18 2021 at 07:00 pm and happening at Olive Hill., Moonlight Mile Live

Blue and Gold Championship of Marching Bands Morehead, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Held on MSU Campus at the Football Stadium. For more information visit them on the web at www.moreheadstate.edu or email msubands@moreheadstate.edu